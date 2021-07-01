Mets Team Up With Airbnb for this year’s Bobby Bonilla Day

Sports Illustrated home
While Mets fans are all too familiar with the infamous Bobby Bonilla Day, where the retired outfielder gets paid out $1.19 million every July 1, new team owner Steve Cohen and the organization are trying to shed some light on the annual joke heard around the sports world.

This year, the Mets have teamed up with Airbnb to have Bonilla host four lucky fans for a special overnight stay at Citi Field, for the "ultimate doubleheader."

“As a born and raised New Yorker and a longtime player in the city, there is a special place in my heart for Mets fans and it’s wonderful to see the faithful back in some green seats in Queens,” Bonilla said through a statement. “This year, I’m joining in on the fun, trying on a new glove as an Airbnb Host and hopefully giving a few folks the night of their lives at Citi Field.”

Guests will be able to enjoy a day and night game from a VIP suite, which includes unlimited hotdogs and drinks. 

They will also be allowed to use the Mets' gym facility during their stay to get them ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the team's July 28 night game.

Booking for this one-night stay opens up on Thursday July 8 at 12 pm EST. at airbnb.com/mets.

Although Bonilla retired in 2001, and last played for the Mets in 1999, his contract included a deferral that pays him $1.19 million a year every July 1 for 25 years (2011-2036).

Of course, there are a number of players of the past and present, who are set to receive, or have been receiving deferral payments, which can be seen in this thread below. 

Some other players of note, who receive hefty deferrals from their former teams are: Ken Griffey Jr. ($3.59 million from Cincinnati Reds through 2024), Manny Ramirez ($24.2 million from Boston Red Sox through 2026) and Max Scherzer ($105 million from Washington Nationals through 2028).

