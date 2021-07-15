Sports Illustrated home
Mets To Bring Back Black Jerseys Starting on July 30

The Mets will wear their black jerseys beginning on July 30 against the Reds, and will sport them for the remainder of the season for Friday home games.
The wait is finally over. The Mets will be "back in black" in the next two weeks.

Beginning on July 30 against the Cincinnati Reds, the Mets will wear their black nike jerseys for every Friday home game for the remainder of the season.

The first 12,000 fans in attendance on July 30 will also receive a Francisco Lindor black New Balance T-shirt.

The Mets sported their black jerseys from 1998-2012. They have not worn these uniforms at home since July 21, 2012.

New team owner Steve Cohen initially announced the decision to bring back the black jerseys in March. The only question was regarding the date of when they would actually debut them.

But now, we have our answer. Black jersey Friday's for the rest of the year!

