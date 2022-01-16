Mets To Hire Glenn Sherlock As Buck Showalter's Bench Coach

The Mets were initially expected to be targeting a young, analytically driven candidate to fill their bench coach vacancy.

But on Saturday evening, they decided to go against this description.

Instead, manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler opted to choose a familiar face. The Mets are hiring Glenn Sherlock to be their bench coach, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Sherlock, 61, was the Mets’ third base coach from 2017 to 2018 and served as their first base coach in 2019. After the Mets fired Mickey Callaway as their manager following the 2019 season, Sherlock left New York to join the Pittsburgh Pirates’ coaching staff, which is where he has resided for the past two seasons. Sherlock was also on the Diamondbacks’ staff from 1998 to 2016, before joining the Mets in '17.



But beyond Sherlock’s previous gig with the Mets, he also has extensive ties to Showalter. During Showalter's time as manager of the Yankees and Diamondbacks, Sherlock was a member of his coaching staff on both occasions.



Now, this duo will reunite in Queens and bring an experienced outlook to the Mets’ dugout as the top two voices on the coaching staff.

Sherlock will join Joey Cora (third base), Wayne Kirby (first base), Eric Chavez (hitting coach) and Jeremy Hefner (pitching coach) on Showalter's staff. After the Mets filled their bench coach vacancy, they still need to hire a bullpen coach, as well as assistant hitting and pitching coaches.