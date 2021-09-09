September 9, 2021
Mets Top Prospect Ronny Mauricio Promoted To Double-A Binghamton

Ronny Mauricio has had a stellar season for High-A Brooklyn this year. And on Wednesday, he officially got the call up to Double-A Binghamton.
It is no big secret that the Mets have some impressive talent at the lower levels of their minor league system.

One of these names, includes No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio, one of their young budding stars, who has shined for High-A Brooklyn this season.

Well now, with the minor league season winding down, Mauricio has earned himself a promotion to Double-A Binghamton.

And rightfully so. In 100 games, the 20-year-old shortstop has slugged 19 home runs and driven in 63 RBIs. Although his slash line and on-base percentage must improve as he progresses, .242/.290/.449, his power and raw potential are very intriguing. 

With Mauricio destined to begin the 2022 season at Double-A, he could find himself moving onto Triple-A Syracuse in no time if he continues to perform.

Depending on the campaign he posts next year, he could either finish the season in Triple-A, or wind up getting a taste of the big-leagues at some point.

The Mets signed shortstop Francisco Lindor to a 10-year, $341 million extension, which kicks in next season. But with Mauricio's major league debut looming, the Mets might have to find a home for him at second or third base down the road. This could potentially setup a middle infield of Lindor at short, and Mauricio at second.

And with Mauricio not even of legal drinking age yet, the future is bright. As long as he stays on a steady track, he could be a big piece for the Mets moving forward. Or even, a possible trade chip, if the team makes a big splash this winter, or finds themselves as buyers again next summer.

