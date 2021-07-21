Sports Illustrated home
Mets Trade OF Billy McKinney To Dodgers

The Mets traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the Dodgers in exchange for minor-league outfielder Carlos Rincon and cash considerations.
The Mets have traded one piece, who did a great job filling in for Michael Conforto earlier this season.

And that piece is outfielder Billy McKinney, who they sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Double-A outfielder Carlos Rincon and cash considerations.

McKinney was designated for assignment last Friday in order to make room for infielder J.D. Davis after the All-Star break.

The 26-year-old slashed .220/.304/.473 with five home runs and 14 RBIs for the Mets, who acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers in late-May.

McKinney will now play for his fourth team since making his MLB debut back in 2018. The Dodgers will also be the seventh organization that McKinney has been apart of after being selected No. 24 overall by the Oakland Athletics in 2013.

As for the 23-year-old Rincon, he is having a solid season at the plate in Double-A, slashing .263/.343/.470 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs this year.

