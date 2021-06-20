Mets Trade RHP Jacob Barnes to Blue Jays; Acquire Pitching Prospect Troy Miller

After designating reliever Jacob Barnes for assignment earlier this week, the Mets traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays for pitching prospect Troy Miller.

The Mets traded relief pitcher Jacob Barnes to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Troy Miller.

The 31-year-old Barnes was designated for assignment on Monday after surrendering a go ahead grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. in a loss to the Padres the day before.

In 19 appearances this season, Barnes posted a -0.4 bWAR, 6.27 ERA and 1.286 WHIP. However, he did strikeout 18 batters in 18.2 innings.

Despite his overall numbers, Barnes gave the Mets some quality innings, but had three very rough outings, where he gave up two runs or more. The right hander put together two separate stretches this year, where he didn't give up a run for six straight appearances.

Barnes will now attempt to bolster a Blue Jays' bullpen that has been decimated by injuries, which has led to a number of blown saves and holds over the past several weeks.

In exchange for Barnes, the Blue Jays sent pitching prospect Troy Miller to the Mets.

The 24-year-old right-hander was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA in High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season. The Blue Jays signed him to a minor league deal back in 2018.