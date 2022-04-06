Mets' Tylor Megill Named Opening Day Starter; Decision On Max Scherzer Coming

The Mets have officially named their Opening Day starter and It's an unlikely candidate.

On Wednesday, April 6, during the Mets' last workout before their season-opener, manager Buck Showalter told reporters that second-year righty Tylor Megill will start on Opening Day.

Megill will replace ace Jacob deGrom, who will be out for a significant period of time due to a stress reaction in his right scapula.

The 26-year-old was competing for a spot in the Mets' rotation during camp, but when deGrom's injury popped up, and co-ace Max Scherzer tweaked his hamstring, the team felt it would be best to keep the rest of their rotation on schedule.

This paved the way for Megill to receive an unlikely nod on Opening Day for the Mets.

"I’m excited. It’s going to be fun," Megill said. "I’m ready to go. It’s just another game and I’m ready to go.

"It just happened to fall in the right slot of where my throwing lines up with Opening Day. Just happened to choose me, and let’s start it out on a good note."

Megill endured an impressive spring, where he did not allow an earned run in 6.2 innings of Grapefruit League action. The right-hander struck out seven batters and gave up five hits during this span.

Megill made his major league debut in June 2021. In 18 starts, Megill went 4-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 89.2 innings last season.

As for the Mets' second game of the season, Max Scherzer (hamstring) expects to be able to take the hill on Friday night in D.C.

According to Showalter, the Mets will make a final decision on Scherzer on Thursday. He must also pass a fielding test before he is cleared to pitch.

The righty tossed a bullpen on Tuesday and felt good. But he has one more hurdle to clear in order to make his first scheduled outing.