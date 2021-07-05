Mets Unable To Finish Off Subway Series Sweep As Bats Silent In Loss To Yankees

The Mets' bats went cold in the nightcap of their doubleheader, as they failed to complete a Subway Series sweep over the Yankees.

Despite taking the first two games of the series by scoring a total of 18 runs in 16 innings, the Mets' bats went silent, as they could not complete a Subway Series sweep of the Yankees, losing 4-2 in the nightcap of their Fourth of July doubleheader.

Both teams opted to go with openers in Game 2. Right-hander Corey Oswalt took the hill for the Mets, while Nestor Cortes Jr. started for the Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers drew first blood against Oswalt when Gio Urshela rocketed a three-run home run into the short porch to put his team up 3-0 in the bottom of the second.

As for the Mets, Dom Smith got things going for them offensively with a one-out double in the top of the fourth off Cortes. Although Cortes had been cruising along up until this point, Yankees manager Aaron Boone lifted him in favor of side-armer Darren O'Day.

And this move ultimately backfired, as Pete Alonso went deep for the second time on the day with a two-run homer to cut the Mets' deficit to 3-2. Alonso became the first Met to homer in both games of a doubleheader since Shawn Green did it back on Sept. 6, 2006.

Although O'Day issued back-to-back walks following the long ball, he was able to battle back to get out of the inning with the lead still intact.

Albeit a rough second inning, Oswalt settled in to have himself a nice outing for the Mets. The right-hander went four innings, allowing three-runs (via the homer) on three hits, while striking out four and walking one.

Left-hander Aaron Loup relieved Oswalt in the bottom of the fifth for the Mets. And while Loup retired the first batter he faced, he then issued back-to-back walks, which saw Mets manager Luis Rojas pull him for the struggling Miguel Castro.

Castro was able to set down the two batters he faced, but the Yankees tacked on an insurance run on a wild pitch to extend their lead to 4-2.

Right-hander Chad Green handled the fifth-and-sixth for the Yankees, throwing two scoreless innings out of the 'pen with three strikeouts.

After Aroldis Chapman's latest meltdown in Game 1, Boone decided to stick with Green, who picked up the three inning save by striking out the side.

Green impressively completed an immaculate inning in the seventh with nine pitches and three strikeouts, becoming the sixth Yankee to do so since 2000.

It may not have ended on a high note, but the Mets still took two out of three from the Yankees.

They are now 43-37 and will head back home to Queens on Monday to begin a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers.