    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    News
    Search
    Mets' Zack Scott Headed To Trial For DWI Charge

    Corey Sipkin- The New York Post

    Mets' Zack Scott Headed To Trial For DWI Charge

    Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is headed to trial for his DWI charge.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Looks like Zack Scott's DWI charge won't be resolved as soon as the Mets initially anticipated.

    Scott appeared in virtual court before the city of White Plains, New York on Thursday October 7, which resulted in a non-jury trial set for December 8.

    The Mets' acting general manager was placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to drunk-driving, as well as three lesser charges on September 2.

    Although the Mets declined to comment on Scott's situation earlier today, team president Sandy Alderson previously stated the organization won't speak or act until the case has been resolved.

    But it is currently unknown whether Alderson's stance will change now that Scott is scheduled to head to trial in two months.

    After the Westchester County District Attorney's office refused to offer a plea deal, Scott's counsel requested to move forward with a trial. Scott will have to attend said trial in person.

    In the early morning of August 31, Scott was arrested at 4:17 a.m. when police found him asleep at the wheel at a traffic light. Scott failed field sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer. 

    For Scott, his time as Mets acting GM is beginning to look bleaker by the day. 

    Mets acting general manager Zack Scott.
    News

    Mets' Zack Scott Headed To Trial For DWI Charge

    2 minutes ago
    Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
    News

    Report: Mets To Shakeup Coaching Staff

    3 hours ago
    Theo Epstein is out of the running for the Mets president of baseball operations vacancy.
    News

    Theo Epstein Out Of Race For Mets President Of Baseball Operations Vacancy

    Oct 6, 2021
    Sep 18, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
    News

    Why The Mets Made The Right Call On Luis Rojas

    Oct 6, 2021
    The Mets are expected to be "in play" for Theo Epstein as they re-embark on their search for a president of baseball operations this winter.
    News

    Theo Epstein To Speak With Mets About President Of Baseball Operations Vacancy

    Oct 5, 2021
    Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe.
    News

    Luis Rojas Out As Mets Manager

    Oct 4, 2021
    Report: Sandy Alderson is expected to stick around as president of the Mets in 2022.
    News

    What The Mets Must Do To Turn Things Around In Offseason

    Oct 4, 2021
    Mets' Noah Syndergaard
    News

    Mets' Noah Syndergaard Shaky In Final Appearance of Season

    Oct 3, 2021