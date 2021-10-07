Mets' Zack Scott Headed To Trial For DWI Charge

Looks like Zack Scott's DWI charge won't be resolved as soon as the Mets initially anticipated.

Scott appeared in virtual court before the city of White Plains, New York on Thursday October 7, which resulted in a non-jury trial set for December 8.

The Mets' acting general manager was placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to drunk-driving, as well as three lesser charges on September 2.

Although the Mets declined to comment on Scott's situation earlier today, team president Sandy Alderson previously stated the organization won't speak or act until the case has been resolved.

But it is currently unknown whether Alderson's stance will change now that Scott is scheduled to head to trial in two months.

After the Westchester County District Attorney's office refused to offer a plea deal, Scott's counsel requested to move forward with a trial. Scott will have to attend said trial in person.

In the early morning of August 31, Scott was arrested at 4:17 a.m. when police found him asleep at the wheel at a traffic light. Scott failed field sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer.

For Scott, his time as Mets acting GM is beginning to look bleaker by the day.