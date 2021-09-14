Michael Conforto Hints At Future With Mets Ahead Of Free Agency

Pending free agent Michael Conforto may have tipped his hand regarding his future with the Mets after the 2021 season.

The door might not be shut on the possibility of pending free agent Michael Conforto returning to the Mets next season.

Conforto, who has spent his entire seven-year big-league career with the Mets, spoke to reporters prior to his team's game with the Cardinals on Tuesday evening, and of course, was asked about his time in Queens potentially coming to a close after the regular season ends in the next 17 games.

"I definitely have thought about it, [but] I mean, the options are wide open. It very well could not be the end of my time here," Conforto said. "It may be, but it very well couldn't be. I grew up here, I learned a lot here, my [entire] professional career was here."

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Conforto hasn't had the campaign he had hoped for, slashing just .226/.344/.376 with a .719 OPS, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

He also missed five weeks in the first-half of the year with a hamstring strain. Conforto's disappointing performance has opened up the possibility of the Mets retaining him on a one-year qualifying offer, which means he would stick around for an additional season to build his value back up, before re-entering free agency in 2023.

"We'll see what happens," said Conforto, who didn't rule out the possibility of taking a one-year prove it deal.

On the bright side, the 28-year-old has shown signs of coming out of his season-long slump as of late, with a .268/.369/.446 slash line, three homers and 12 RBIs in his last 15 games. Per Conforto, this is due to his improved approach, which has helped him simplify things and bring along his mechanics.

"Sometimes, being up there guessing can make it hard to do damage," said Conforto. "For me, I'm trying to build on the things I've done in the last couple of months....Right now, I'm just trying to put together good at-bats to help the team win.

"I feel ready to hit, It's something that I've focused on to put together quality at-bats," he said. "I feel like I've been able to do that for the most part. There's been some at-bats where I haven't done what I wanted to, but after that's over, I'm ready to step back in and be ready for the next pitch."

But as Conforto said, thinking about his contract situation hasn't affected his performance. His struggles were more so about his lack of readiness to hit, as opposed to a mechanical issue, or worrying about free agency.

With the Mets currently fighting for their postseason lives, sitting at 3.5 games back of the second Wild Card spot in the National League, as well as 5.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, Conforto isn't ready for their season to be over just yet.

"I've learned a lot this season and I'm hoping we aren't going to be done in early-October," said Conforto.

Conforto invited five pediatric cancer patients and their families from the Cohen Children's Medical Center to Citi Field for tonight's game as a part of the Conforto Cares program, which is dedicated to children affected by cancer.

Conforto, who started this program in August of 2017, was sporting a custom-made t-shirt for his foundation that a few girls from the hospital designed for him. He also discussed what it means to be able to host these families and give them a special day, given what they have gone through.

"It's just a special day for me with these families just to get away from the tough times that they are having right now and just enjoy their time at the ballpark by putting some smiles on their faces and having fun, so it's special for me and special for them."

According to Conforto, he has spent the past few years going around to hospitals to bring kids shirts and signed items. He also takes the time to sit down and talk with them in order to give them a break from the tough times they are having.

For Conforto, this cause truly hits home, as it is something his family has dealt with in the past. Now, he is doing his part to give back and show those in-need that he cares about them and their fight.