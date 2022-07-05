Skip to main content

New York Mets DFA Struggling Reliever to Clear Room for Max Scherzer

New York Mets designated this struggling reliever for assignment to make room on their roster for starter Max Scherzer.

Max is back, which appears to have triggered the end of the Chasen Shreve era in the Mets' bullpen. 

The Mets activated Tuesday night's starter Max Scherzer from the IL, and designated Shreve for assignment as the corresponding move to clear room on their active roster. 

In what was his second stint with the Mets since 2020, Shreve, 31, signed a minor league deal during spring training to come back to Queens. The lefty initially looked like a steal of a pickup, posting a 1.54 ERA throughout his first 11 2/3 innings. However, since May 14, he produced a 10.78 ERA, allowing 17 earned runs across 14 2/3 innings. This ballooned his ERA to 6.49 and ultimately led to the Mets' decision to DFA him. 

If Shreve clears waivers, he can either report to Triple A Syracuse for the Mets, or decline his minor league option to elect free agency, given he has accrued over five-years of major league service time. The latter would result in his release from the organization. 

The Mets are expected to target a high-leverage relief arm on the trade market and could also get setup man Trevor May back from the IL sometime in late-July. Due to Shreve's increasing struggles, it was only a matter of time before he lost his roster spot. Joely Rodriguez is now the lone southpaw in the Mets' pen, which could force the front office to target a lefty reliever ahead of the deadline. 

As for Scherzer, the Mets are ecstatic to get their co-ace back from the shelf for the first time since he strained his oblique on May 18. Now, they will eagerly await the arrival of their other ace, Jacob deGrom, who could return by the end of the month

