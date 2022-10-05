Skip to main content

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Crushes Home Run for 1st MLB Hit

Although the Mets lost the NL East race to the Atlanta Braves, this top prospect catcher gave fans a reason to be excited on Tuesday night.

Francisco Alvarez's first major league hit was a moonshot of a home run, in which he belted 439-feet into the stands in left centerfield.

Alvarez's homer helped the Mets complete a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals, as well as 100 wins in the regular season.

The 20-year-old catcher homered off Nationals reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Mets' lead to 8-0. Alvarez's long ball had an exit velocity of 108.9 mph.

The Mets brought up Alvarez, who went deep 27 times in the minors this year, for their crucial weekend series, where they were swept by the Braves. Alvarez went 0-for-8 in this series, but had a homer and a double against the Nationals on Tuesday.

