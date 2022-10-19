Skip to main content

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Undergoes Ankle Surgery

New York Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez underwent ankle surgery.
Although he was able to avoid a procedure and finish out the season by receiving an injection, Francisco Alvarez underwent surgery on Tuesday for a loose body in his right ankle, as the Mets announced.

Alvarez received further imaging, which led to the decision to undergo surgery to repair damaged cartilage as a result of a loose body.

While Alvarez will be sidelined for several weeks following this surgery, the Mets say he is expected to be ready for spring training.

The 20-year-old, who is the Mets' No. 1 prospect, was promoted to the major leagues for the second to last series of the regular season. In 14 plate appearances, Alvarez slashed 167/.286/.500 with one home run. He was included on the Mets' Wild Card roster as well and went 0-for-1.

Alvarez was sidelined from late-August to mid-September with the loose body in his right ankle, before returning to Triple-A Syracuse's lineup. The Mets called him up on September 30.

Alvarez crushed 27 home runs and posted a .885 OPS in 112 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

Alvarez will likely compete for a spot on the Mets' big-league roster during spring training.

