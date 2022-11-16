New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Wins National League Manager of the Year

The National League Manager of the Year belongs to the ball club in Queens.

On Tuesday, New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter took home the honors, which was announced on MLB Network.

Showalter, 66, was hired prior to the 2022 season by the Mets, and led them to a 101 win season and their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The Mets won just 77 games under former manager Luis Rojas during the 2021 campaign and he was relieved after the season.

The Florida native Showalter had won three Manager of the Year awards prior to this season: 1994 with the New York Yankees, 2004 with the Texas Rangers and 2014 with the Baltimore Orioles.

Showalter is under contract for the next two seasons with the Mets.

In the American League, Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians won the award.