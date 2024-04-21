New York Mets Place Star Reliever on IL
The New York Mets will be without one of their star relievers for at least the next two weeks.
Prior to Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets placed left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.
The loss of Raley is significant for the Mets' bullpen, who entered the day with a 2.88 ERA, which ranks seventh in all of baseball.
With Raley out, righty Reed Garrett, who has been flourishing, Adam Ottavino and Jake Diekman will be relied upon to serve as the bridge to superstar closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning.
In eight appearances this season, Raley has not allowed a run, while striking out nine batters and posting a 0.71 WHIP in seven innings.
The Mets acquired Raley from the Tampa Bay Rays prior to last season, and he has proved to be a stellar pickup, as he posted a 2.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 61 strikeouts and .217 opposing batting average across 54.2 innings in 2023.
After placing Raley on the shelf, the Mets called up right-hander Grant Hartwig to take his roster spot. Sean Reid-Foley also joined the Mets in Los Angeles, but will not be activated for Sunday's game.
Without Raley, some other arms will need to continue to step up in the bullpen such as Drew Smith, who is off to a hot start with a 1.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in nine innings. Righty Jorge Lopez has also done a solid job, posting a 1.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 10.2 innings.
After a dreadful 0-5 start, the Mets have been red-hot, winning 12 of their last 15 games to improve their record to 12-8 on the season. Although they lost young superstar catcher Francisco Alvarez to thumb surgery that will keep him out for the next 6-8 weeks, the Mets have DH J.D. Martinez set to return on Friday, and ace starting pitcher Kodai Senga could be back by late-May.