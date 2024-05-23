New York Mets Player “Likely” to Be Traded Doesn’t Come as a Surprise
The New York Mets are at another low point of their season, currently 2-8 in their last 10 games. Already 14.5 games out of first place in the National League East and sliding daily, the chances of making the postseason are starting to look slim.
Entering the season, there wasn't much hope for the Mets. However, they have a good enough roster to sneak into the Wild Card if things go their way. With a 21-28 record, that doesn't look to be the case.
If the season is going to change anytime soon, it's going to have to be now. If New York continues to lose, there could be big changes at the trade deadline.
The most prominent name on the Mets roster that could be moved is Pete Alonso. The superstar power hitter has been in trade rumors all year and with no extension in sight, the chances of him getting moved continue to go up.
Looking at the "most likely" player to get traded, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Alonso.
"Alonso reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension last summer, and if that wasn't enough to get a deal done it's unlikely a long-term contract is going to be hammered out before he reaches free agency this coming offseason."
Moving Alonso now would see New York get a much different package than they once would've. Due to being a rental, the 29-year-old likely won't net a return that'll excite fans.
It's questionable why they won't pay him as all he's done is produce. The Florida native has also made it known that he loves playing in the Queens.
He's blasted 11 home runs already this season and looks well on his way to potentially hitting another 40, which he's done in three of his first five big league seasons.
Letting him walk in free agency would be even worse, but trading him isn't the best solution.