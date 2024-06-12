New York Mets Urged To Consider Trade To Bring Pete Crow-Armstrong Back
The New York Mets are going to be an interesting team to watch ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Many believe they'll be sellers and will be looking to add young talent to build their future.
As the 2024 MLB season continues forward, the Chicago Cubs are getting worse and worse. They started off the season strong, but unfortunately have fallen completely off. Jed Hoyer will have to make a tough decision ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
One option will be to get aggressive and add talent to the current roster. Chicago has shown that it can win baseball games, but an influx of talent may be necessary.
The other option would be to sell some of the talent they currently have and rebuild in the offseason to be better in 2025.
Obviously, Cubs fans are hoping that the team can still win this season. There is enough talent on the roster to make an aggressive approach to the deadline worthwhile.
This is where the Mets and Chicago could come together on a big trade deadline deal. Pete Alonso has been a name that the Cubs have been interested in for quite some time and Chicago has a lot of young talent that could be moved in the right deal.
Tim Boyle of Rising Apple has suggested that New York should pursue a reunion with Pete Crow-Armstrong.
The young outfielder has yet to figure things out with the Cubs and could be available in the right trade. What Boyle suggests is that the Mets offer Alonso and starting pitcher David Peterson in exchange for a young talent. Crow-Armstrong was one idea that he suggested.
Crow-Armstrong returning to New York would certainly be an interesting move to make. He has struggled in his major league stints with Chicago. But, the talent and potential are still there for him to become a legitimate star.
So far this season in 33 games, Crow-Armstrong has hit for a .220 average to go along with a home run and 10 RBI's. Those numbers aren't that impressive. However, he is just 22 years old and is an elite outfielder with a talented bat if he can put everything together.
There are other young players the Mets could target with the Alonso and Peterson package. Crow-Armstrong is among them and is certainly intriguing to think about as a target.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about New York as the trade deadline draws closer. They seem likely to move Alonso and a trade with the Cubs to bring back PCA would be a smart gamble to take.