New York Mets Won't Fight Yankees for Aaron Judge

Despite all of the speculation surrounding the Mets and Aaron Judge due to the deep pockets of team owner Steve Cohen, don't count on the superstar landing in Queens this winter.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets do not intend on fighting the Yankees, who are hoping to retain Judge after a historic campaign.

As Martino also noted, Cohen and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner have mutual respect for each other and are not going to tarnish that with a magnified bidding war over Judge.

Per Martino, the only way the Mets enter the Judge sweepstakes is if the Yankees declare themselves out of the running. This, however, is highly unlikely given Judge is the face of the Yankees' franchise.

The Mets already have Francisco Lindor locked down on a monstrous 10-year, $341 million contract. It's hard to imagine them dishing out a similar type deal to Judge when they still need to re-sign Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, among others.

In the meantime, Cohen is willing to spend on free agents, while general manager Billy Eppler builds a sustainable winner through the farm system and player development.