NEW YORK - The veteran has returned and the rookie has a spot.

Starling Marte and Francisco Alvarez have been included on the Mets' Wild Card roster this weekend against the San Diego Padres.

Mets Wild Card roster

Marte has been out for one month with a fractured right middle finger. As general manager Billy Eppler said on Thursday during media day, Marte is able to grip things and has been doing baseball activities.

While Marte's availability for Game 1 is currently unknown, having the All-Star right fielder back in the lineup would be a huge boost for a Mets offense that has struggled against Friday night's starter Yu Darvish this season.

As for Alvarez, he beat out Mark Vientos as a right-handed bat that can face left-handed pitching as a DH. Alvarez went 2-for-12 with a home run and a double in five games.

Darin Ruf (neck) made the roster and will serve as another righty bat against left-handed pitching. Tyler Naquin did not make the roster.

Read More:

- How Mets Might Align Wild Card Rotation

- Mets' Jeff McNeil Captures First Batting Title of Career

- Why Taijuan Walker Deserves Spot in Mets' Postseason Rotation

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.