Potential Free Agent Outfield Targets For Mets

Find out which outfielders the Mets could target in free agency this winter.

The Mets have a number of holes to address on their roster this winter.

Especially in the outfield, where longtime stalwart Michael Conforto could be departing from Queens.

So, let's assume Conforto rejects the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer and bolts from the Mets. This would leave Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Dom Smith, Kevin Pillar and Jose Martinez as the last remaining in-house major league outfield options under contract.

And waiting in the wings are minor league players Mark Vientos and Khalil Lee. Not to mention, 2019 first-round draft choice Brett Baty can play left field, however, he is still likely another year away from making his debut.

In reality, these previously mentioned names come along with a lot of uncertainty. This creates an obvious course of action for the Mets, and that's to bring in external upgrades to strengthen their outfield via free agency.

Below, you will find a list of candidates, who could potentially be targeted by the Mets on the open market.

Kris Bryant

Let's start with the golden goose of the bunch, Kris Bryant. If the Mets sign Bryant, it will likely be to serve as their everyday third baseman, at least in the short-term.

However, Bryant is versatile, and can also play in the corner outfield spots, which makes him a potential replacement and upgrade if they lose Conforto.

If Bryant is comfortable shifting to the outfield on a full-time basis, this could pave the way for the Mets to go after free agents such as Carlos Correa or Eduardo Escobar, or promote Vientos to be the starter once he is ready.

Even if Bryant is the regular third baseman in 2022, Brett Baty's debut is looming and he has less experience in left field.

Nick Castellanos

Next up, we have Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos, who is expected to opt out of his current deal and hit the free agent market in November.

And with good reason - Castellanos posted a monstrous campaign for the Reds, slashing .309/.362/.576 with a .939 OPS, 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2021. He'd immediately come in and be the Mets' best hitter in the lineup.

But while Castellanos plays right field, a potential area of need for the Mets, he struggles defensively. Since the start of 2017, Castellanos has posted -47 defensive runs saved in the outfield.

On an additional note, not only will Castellanos come along with a high price tag, the Mets would have to forfeit the No. 14 overall draft pick to sign him, which might be too much for a defensive liability, who is better suited to be a designated hitter.

Chris Taylor

Beyond the two biggest, most expensive names, there are also a number of second-tier options available on the market.

Dodgers postseason hero Chris Taylor is set to become a free agent in November, and he could be an underrated candidate to join the Mets.

Taylor had an impressive 4-for-4, three home run, six RBI night for the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS, and has continued to display his value to the rest of the league on the biggest stage.

But Taylor's playoff success is nothing new, as he holds the Dodgers' franchise record for most RBIs in elimination games, and also captured the 2017 NLCS MVP Award.

The 31-year-old made his first All-Star appearance this season, and is highly versatile with the ability to play all three outfield spots, along with shortstop, second base and third base.

In 148 games, Taylor slashed .254/.344/.438 with a .782 OPS, 20 home runs and 73 RBIs during the regular season this year.

Taylor earned $7.8 million this season and it's safe to say he will earn a raise in free agency this winter.

Starling Marte

Another name who should have plenty of teams jostling for his services is veteran outfielder Starling Marte.

Marte had an impressive season between the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics, slashing .308/.381/.456 with a .837 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. He also has blistering speed and led the league with 47 stolen bases, which is a skill all 30 clubs could use.

The 33-year-old can play both center and left field. He is a two-time Gold Glove Award recipient and made the All-Star team back in 2016.

Even if Michael Conforto stays with the Mets, there is a spot for Marte in New York's outfield and he'd be an upgrade in left, considering the down campaigns they received from Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith in 2021.

Eddie Rosario

This list is full of postseason heroes, and the latest candidate is Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario, who they acquired at the trade deadline.

Rosario was a double shy of the cycle in the Braves' Game 4 victory over the Dodgers in the NLCS, where he went 4-for-5 with two homers, four RBI, a triple and three runs scored. He is another player, who has upped his value in the second half of the season and the playoffs.

in 111 games, Rosario slashed .259/.305/.435 with a .740 OPS, 14 homers and 62 RBIs for the Cleveland Indians and Braves.

The 30-year-old plays left field, which again, is an area of need for the Mets who deployed two infielders in this spot last season.

Rosario's best season came back in 2019 for the Minnesota Twins, where he slugged 32 home runs, drove in 109 RBI and posted a .800 OPS.

Jorge Soler

An additional deadline pickup, who has paid dividends for the Braves in their run to the playoffs is outfielder Jorge Soler.

Soler has experience in right field and as a DH, which is a position that could be coming to the National League next year amid the new CBA deal.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old is also a major power threat, leading the league with 48 long balls in 2019, while smashing 27 and driving in 70 RBI this season.

But Soler is a defensive liability with -45 defensive runs saved in right field for his career. He also posted -12 DRS in 2021, which led to his -0.4 bWAR. Soler also strikes out a ton [142], and doesn't hit for average [.223/.316/.432/.749 in 2021].

At this point, Soler might be better suited as a DH, as opposed to playing right field on an everyday basis.

Mark Canha

One under the radar veteran who is about to hit free agency is Oakland Athletics outfielder, Mark Canha.

While Canha has the ability to play all three positions in the outfield, his main spot is in left field where he struggled immensely last season with -10 defensive runs saved.

On offense, Canha has some pop - hitting 17 home runs and driving in 61 RBIs for the A's last year. But his slash line wasn't great, as he hit .231/.358/.387 with a .746 OPS.

Canha is set to turn 33-years-old before spring training and he might not be much of an upgrade in left field over Jeff McNeil or Dom Smith.

His best season came back in 2019, where he slashed .273/.398/.517 with a .913 OPS, 26 homers and 58 RBIs. However, this campaign was an outlier in Canha's career, as it was the only year he eclipsed an OPS of .800 or greater.

Tommy Pham

Last but not least, we have scrappy veteran Tommy Pham, who has spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

Pham has a solid track record in his career, but he is set to turn 34-years-old in March. He has also been on a bit of a decline since the start of 2020, enduring a down campaign last season with a .229/.340/.383 slash line, to go along with a .724 OPS, 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 155 games with the Padres.

Pham has the ability to play all three spots in the outfield, but his main position is left field, where he produced -4 defensive runs saved last year.

And unfortunately, Pham has some character concerns in the form of off the field issues as well. In October of 2020, Pham was a victim of a stabbing incident outside a local strip club in San Diego.

At this point, the Mets are better off targeting the latter names on this list, despite Pham's decent production overall.