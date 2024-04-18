Red Hot New York Mets Taking Fresh Jets' Threads on West Coast Trip
The New York Mets are embarking on a West Coast trip and bringing some fresh local flavor along with them.
After completing a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, the Mets showed off gifted threads from the NFL's New York Jets in the locker room on Wednesday evening. The Jets, who are now based in New Jersey but used to share Shea Stadium with the Orange and Blue decades ago, recently unveiled new jerseys and sent a few samples to their baseball friends in Queens.
New York's leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo received a green Aaron Rodgers jersey while closer Edwin Diaz added a black Sauce Gardner jersey to his wardrobe. Nimmo was fresh off two hits and two RBI in the 9-1 over the Pirates. Diaz was not summoned from the bullpen with the Jets holding such a large lead late.
Exuding nostalgia with a 1980s throwback look, New York dropped new uniforms and refurbished team logo on Monday. Meanwhile, Rodgers and Gardner were both present in Florham Park this week as the Jets kicked off their voluntary nine-week offseason program.
The Mets likely welcome any reference to the 1980s, which is home to the franchise's most-recent World Series championship. Going 8-2 over their last 10 games, New York has dug out of a season-opening hole to move two games above the .500 mark.
Next, the Mets will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Chavez Ravine.