Report: Buck Showalter Open To Listening If Mets Call About Managerial Vacancy

Buck Showalter is open to listening if the Mets come calling about their managerial vacancy.

Although the Mets won't make a decision on a new manager until after they hire a president of baseball operations, there a few interesting names out there who could be a good fit.

One candidate in particular, who comes along with 20-years of experience is Buck Showalter. And while Showalter hasn't managed in the big-leagues since departing from the Baltimore Orioles after the 2018 season, that doesn't mean he isn't looking to get back in the game.

Showalter was interviewed by Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic recently and the topic of conversation was brought up in regard to his name being mentioned as a potential candidate for the Mets and San Diego Padres' vacancies.

"I don’t talk about jobs that aren’t currently open, so the ones that are, it’s always an honor just to be mentioned," Showalter said. "They got a lot of good, qualified people to pick from. I don’t know [if I will be asked to interview]. That’s not my decision, but I’d listen if they [the Padres or Mets] called. Like I said, it’s an honor just to be mentioned."

The 65-year-old is currently serving as an analyst for the YES Network, a role he has held since leaving the Orioles in '18. He also joined MLB Network as an analyst in 2020, replacing Joe Girardi.

Showalter has managed four different teams in the majors, accumulating a career record of 1,551–1,517. He is also a three-time Manager of the Year recipient and has led three different clubs to a combined five postseason appearances.

The Mets are about to hire their fourth manager in the last five seasons and at this point, it would make sense for them to look towards bringing in a more experienced name. And if this turns out to be the route they go, Showalter fits the bill given his résumé.

Not to mention, Jeff McNeil and Aaron Loup admitted to ESPN that the Mets lacked a true leader in the clubhouse in 2021, which hurt them during certain periods of adversity. Due to the young roster the Mets currently hold, Showalter could come in and be that leader and voice they need in the dugout.

And for what It's worth, Showalter did a solid job developing a young and talented Orioles roster, whom he led to three playoff berths, one division title, four winning seasons and a .500 campaign from 2010-18.