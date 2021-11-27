Report: Mets Are 'In Hard' On Kevin Gausman, Additional Starting Pitching

After going on a major spending spree on Black Friday, the Mets aren't even close to being finished yet.

They've now shifted their focus towards the starting pitching market and are eyeing Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer and Jon Gray.

And according to SNY, the Mets are "in hard" on Gausman and are trying to close a deal with him either today or tomorrow.

As Marcus Stroman tweeted on Friday evening, the Mets like the other starters on the market more than him, which makes a reunion look bleak at the moment.

Regarding Scherzer, SNY reported that the Mets have been engaged with his agent Scott Boras, but they are unlikely to strike a deal.

However, Gausman is beginning to look like a realistic possibility, and Gray could be the mid-rotation piece they need as well.

By signing Gausman, both he and Jacob deGrom would form an impressive 1-2 punch atop the rotation.

Not to mention, Gausman would cover the Mets if deGrom cannot stay healthy again across a full season.

MLB Network also revealed that the Mets are looking at AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray as well. But, Ray was extended the qualifying offer, so the Mets would have to forfeit the No. 14 overall pick to the Toronto Blue Jays if they were to sign him.

With just five days to go before the lockout, Steve Cohen and Billy Eppler are hard at work to try to eliminate as many question marks as possible before an indefinite work stoppage.