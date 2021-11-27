Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, Jon Gray, Robbie Ray

    Report: Mets Are 'In Hard' On Kevin Gausman, Additional Starting Pitching

    The Mets are locked in on signing starting pitching and they are "in hard" on Kevin Gausman, among others.
    Author:

    After going on a major spending spree on Black Friday, the Mets aren't even close to being finished yet.

    They've now shifted their focus towards the starting pitching market and are eyeing Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer and Jon Gray.

    And according to SNY, the Mets are "in hard" on Gausman and are trying to close a deal with him either today or tomorrow.

    As Marcus Stroman tweeted on Friday evening, the Mets like the other starters on the market more than him, which makes a reunion look bleak at the moment.

    Regarding Scherzer, SNY reported that the Mets have been engaged with his agent Scott Boras, but they are unlikely to strike a deal.

    Read More

    However, Gausman is beginning to look like a realistic possibility, and Gray could be the mid-rotation piece they need as well.

    By signing Gausman, both he and Jacob deGrom would form an impressive 1-2 punch atop the rotation.

    Not to mention, Gausman would cover the Mets if deGrom cannot stay healthy again across a full season.

    MLB Network also revealed that the Mets are looking at AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray as well. But, Ray was extended the qualifying offer, so the Mets would have to forfeit the No. 14 overall pick to the Toronto Blue Jays if they were to sign him.

    With just five days to go before the lockout, Steve Cohen and Billy Eppler are hard at work to try to eliminate as many question marks as possible before an indefinite work stoppage.

    Kevin Gausman
    News

    Report: Mets Are 'In Hard' On Kevin Gausman, Additional Starting Pitching

    39 seconds ago
    Starling Marte
    News

    Mets Sign Starling Marte To 4-Year Contract

    12 hours ago
    Mets sign Mark Canha
    News

    Mets Sign Mark Canha To Multi-Year Deal

    15 hours ago
    Mets sign Eduardo Escobar
    News

    Mets Sign Versatile Infielder Eduardo Escobar On 2-Year Deal

    18 hours ago
    Marcus Stroman, Kevin Gausman
    News

    2 Pitchers That Can Transform The Mets' Rotation

    Nov 25, 2021
    Mets interested in reunion with Steven Matz
    News

    Steven Matz Changes Course On Mets Reunion Causing Twitter Eruption From Steve Cohen

    Nov 24, 2021
    Taylor Rogers
    News

    Report: Mets Eyeing Aaron Loup's Replacement

    Nov 23, 2021
    Mets interested in reunion with Steven Matz
    News

    Report: Mets Have Made An Offer To LHP Steven Matz

    Nov 23, 2021