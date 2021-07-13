Report: Mets Discussed Potential Reunion With One Of Their Former Sluggers

As a result of an injury riddled roster in the first half, the Mets mulled the possibility of bringing back one of their former sluggers.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

The Mets dealt with a slew of injuries in the first half, and things got so bad that they even discussed a potential reunion with Yoenis Cespedes' representation, as Ken Davidoff of The New York Post reported.

However, while Cespedes impressed scouts during his March showcase in Florida, talks didn't go very far since he was unwilling to take a minor league deal.

After signing a four-year, $110 million contract with the Mets back in 2017, Cespedes went on to appear in 127 out of 546 games due to a number of injury issues.

But as a result of a shortened season in 2020, where he opted out after eight games, along with his wild boar encounter in 2019, which brought on a fractured ankle, Cespedes and the Mets reached a considerable settlement that wound up paying him only $74 million out of $110 million.

Cespedes of course, earned that contract by playing at an MVP caliber level from 2015-16, where he helped propel the Mets into the '15 World Series and back-to-back postseason berths.