    • November 23, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:
    Taylor Rogers

    Report: Mets Eyeing Aaron Loup's Replacement

    Report: the Mets are eyeing Aaron Loup's replacement on the trade market.
    After the Mets lost their most reliable reliever in Aaron Loup, who signed a two-year, $17 million deal [Includes a third-year option at $7.5 million] with the Los Angeles Angels, they are now in need of a left-handed bullpen arm.

    According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have pivoted to finding Loup's replacement as they have their eyes on Minnesota Twins lefty relief pitcher Taylor Rogers.

    Rogers made $6 million a season ago with the lowly Twins and is due for a raise as he enters his final year of arbitration.

    As Puma reported, the belief is that the Twins would like to save some money next season and can do so by trading Rogers.

    The soon-to-be 31-year-old made the All-Star team last season, posting a 3.35 ERA with nine saves and 59 strikeouts. However, a left middle finger sprain limited him to just 40.1 innings.

    Since entering the league in 2016, Rogers has been a consistent piece in the Twins' bullpen, where he has also spent time as a closer. If he truly is available on the trade market, the Mets would be wise to aggressively pursue him, depending on Minnesota's asking price.

    For his career, Rogers has a 3.15 ERA, 50 saves, a 1.15 WHIP and 361 strikeouts in 314.2 innings as a big-leaguer. He also produced an impressive 2.62 ERA in 137.1 innings from 2018-2019. And in '19, he went 30-for-36 on save chances as the Twins' closer.

