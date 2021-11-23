Report: Mets Have Made An Offer To LHP Steven Matz

The possibility of a reunion is beginning to look more realistic.

According to MLB.com, the Mets have put an offer on the table for left-handed starter Steven Matz to return to his hometown team.

But they aren’t alone, Matz has received at least seven other offers from clubs such as the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Angels.

After the Mets hired Billy Eppler to be their next general manager last week, talks began to heat up with Matz.

Matz is expected to make a decision by Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving and the chances of him choosing the Mets appear to be strong, per MLB.com.

The Mets traded the 30-year-old to the Blue Jays last offseason in exchange for Sean Reid-Foley and Yennsy Diaz. Matz proceeded to bounce back in Toronto where he went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA and 144 strikeouts across 150.2 innings.

The Blue Jays chose not to extend him the qualifying offer which has seen his market become scorching hot already during free agency since he is not tied to a draft pick.

Although Matz experienced more success upon leaving New York, he enjoyed his time there and would welcome a reunion, per MLB.com. He also credits his rejuvenated campaign towards factors that are beyond just a change of scenery.

During his time as a Met, Matz went 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA in six seasons and struggled with consistency. The Mets selected him in the second-round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Ward Melville High School on Long Island.

Matz is still good friends with Mets ace Jacob deGrom. The lefty also lives in Nashville where he works out with Mets catcher James McCann during the offseason, so there is already some familiarity between this battery.