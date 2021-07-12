Sports Illustrated home
Report: Mets Make Front Office Promotions Following Impressive First Half

In the wake of an impressive first half of the 2021 regular season, the Mets made some promotions in their front office.
The Mets finished the first half of the 2021 regular season with a 3.5 game lead in the NL East at 47-40.

What's even more impressive is that the Amazins' managed to keep a firm grasp atop the standings for nine straight weeks, despite dealing with a slew of injuries. 

And for that, the organization decided to reward some key members of their front office, who helped construct the roster.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets promoted Bryn Alderson and Ian Levin to assistant general manager.

Although acting GM Zack Scott has impressed many members of the organization with the job he has done, he was not elevated to permanent GM this time around. Scott stepped into this role after the Mets fired Jared Porter for inappropriate conduct from his day's with the Chicago Cubs.

Alderson joined the Mets back in 2011 as a pro scout, and is the son of team president Sandy Alderson. This year, he served as the pro scouting director, overseeing the department, which played a big hand in bringing in depth pieces to compensate for the barrage of injuries suffered to the team.

As for Levin, he started out as a media relations intern with the Mets in 2005, before shifting over to baseball operations and rising through the ranks.

