Report: Mets Plan To Call Up RHP Trevor Williams

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets intend to call up right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams from Triple-A this week to help cover some innings.

However, while the plan is to add Williams to the 26-man roster in the near future, he is not expected to join the team for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, per DiComo.

Williams was acquired by the Mets at the deadline as the second piece in the Javier Báez trade. And since joining the organization, he has a 2.25 ERA across two starts in Syracuse.

"Trevor Williams provides us with some needed pitching depth," said Mets acting general manager Zack Scott following the July 30 trade deadline. "He’s been optioned to Triple-A right now, but I told him he’s definitely going to be a part of what we’re trying to do here, which is to move forward and try to win a championship. So we feel like we addressed our pitching depth and some of our position player versatility."

Now, fast forward almost two weeks later and it sounds like Williams will finally get his chance to be a part of a Mets team that can use all of the pitching they can get at the moment, given how much the offense has struggled to produce runs for this staff.

The 29-year-old spent his first five seasons in the big-leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates, before signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cubs in the offseason.

Prior to being traded to the Mets on July 30, Williams made 13 appearances (12 starts) for Chicago this year, where he posted a 4-2 record, to go along with a 5.06 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58.2 innings.

Williams' best season came back in 2018 with the Pirates, when he went 14-10 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 31 starts. Given the fact that Williams is already stretched out, the Mets will hope he can endure similar success, as a long reliever that can eat innings out of their bullpen.

The right-hander is also an upgrade from some of the unproven arms the Mets have been forced to trot out in relief in close games lately. The addition of Williams should make the Mets' 'pen a lot deeper, which will allow them to save their bigger guns for the later innings.