Report: Mets Sign LHP Brad Hand

Looks like this match turned out to be destiny after all.

Despite barely missing out on his services in the offseason, the Mets signed free agent left-handed relief pitcher Brad Hand on Thursday, per MLB insider Chris Cotillo.

Since it is already past the September 1 deadline, Hand would not be eligible to be on the Mets' postseason roster in October if they qualify. However, Hand was brought in to help them get to the playoffs, as the Amazins' currently sit five games back of the Braves in the NL East.

Hand was released by the Toronto Blue Jays last week, just a month after they acquired him from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline.

The 31-year-old was once a hot commodity in free agency last winter, but he has endured a nightmare campaign, posting a 4.21 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and six blown saves in 27 chances.

Hand was even worse once the Blue Jays picked him up, producing a 7.27 ERA across 11 appearances prior to his release.

The hope is, that pitching coach Jeremy Hefner can help Hand rediscover himself in an already strong Mets bullpen. Hand won't necessarily be relied on in big spots, which should also help him.