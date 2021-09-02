September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Report: Mets Sign LHP Brad Hand

The Mets signed left-handed relief pitcher Brad Hand, according to MLB Insider Chris Cotillo.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Looks like this match turned out to be destiny after all. 

Despite barely missing out on his services in the offseason, the Mets signed free agent left-handed relief pitcher Brad Hand on Thursday, per MLB insider Chris Cotillo.

Since it is already past the September 1 deadline, Hand would not be eligible to be on the Mets' postseason roster in October if they qualify. However, Hand was brought in to help them get to the playoffs, as the Amazins' currently sit five games back of the Braves in the NL East.

Hand was released by the Toronto Blue Jays last week, just a month after they acquired him from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline. 

The 31-year-old was once a hot commodity in free agency last winter, but he has endured a nightmare campaign, posting a 4.21 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and six blown saves in 27 chances. 

Hand was even worse once the Blue Jays picked him up, producing a 7.27 ERA across 11 appearances prior to his release. 

The hope is, that pitching coach Jeremy Hefner can help Hand rediscover himself in an already strong Mets bullpen. Hand won't necessarily be relied on in big spots, which should also help him.

News

Report: Mets Sign LHP Brad Hand

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott.
News

Mets Place Acting GM Zack Scott On Administrative Leave

Mets' Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis celebrate a home run.
News

Why The Mets Have No Business Missing Out On The Playoffs

Mets GM Zack Scott
News

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Popped For Drunk Driving

How Aaron Loup became "most valuable reliever" in the Mets' bullpen this season.
News

How Aaron Loup Became 'The Most Valuable Reliever' In The Mets' Bullpen

Michael Conforto blasts an upper deck two-run homer in the nightcap of the Mets' doubleheader with the Marlins.
News

Mets Sweep Doubleheader From Marlins As Win Streak Grows To 4 Games

Javier Báez and the Mets repaid their fans with a wild come from behind walk-off victory over the Marlins in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Tuesday.
News

Báez, Mets Repay Fans With Wild Walk-Off Victory Over Marlins

Francisco Lindor apologized to Mets fans for thumbs-down gesture.
News

Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor Apologize To Mets Fans For Thumbs-Down Gesture