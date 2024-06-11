Report: Mets' Star Slugger 'Most Likely' to be Traded at Deadline
This should not come as a surprise.
If the New York Mets are unable to climb back above .500 and make a serious run at a National League Wild Card spot by late-July, they will likely be selling off veteran talent on expiring deals next month.
Beyond superstar first baseman Pete Alonso, who could be traded for a fair return or held onto if the price isn't right, designated hitter J.D. Martinez is a strong candidate to be shipped out of town since he is playing on a one-year deal.
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Martinez is one of the "most likely" DH's to be traded at the deadline in addition to Oakland A's slugger Brent Rooker.
Again, this is not a shocking development, as Martinez is one of the most established hitters in the game and a rental option that won't net a substantial prospect return.
Martinez's bat could certainly help a number of contenders, so the Mets are going to have to do some digging in other teams' farm systems to try to land a mid-to-low level prospect, who they believe they can develop in the long-term.
Martinez has put up a solid season since joining the Mets on April 26 (.271/.323/.444, .767 OPS, five home runs, 18 RBIs), but it is nothing close to the monstrous campaign he posted with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, where he slugged 33 home runs, drove in 103 RBIs and posted a .893 OPS.
In a more stacked lineup, Martinez could likely make a bigger impact as he did in Los Angeles in 2023. Contenders are probably aware of this, and if they feel Martinez can help their offense, they will be calling up the Mets in the coming weeks.