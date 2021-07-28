Report: Trevor Story, Jon Gray Potential Trade Targets For Mets

According to one MLB insider, the Mets are gearing up for a big deadline, and one trade that "might happen" pegs two Colorado Rockies' stars landing in Queens.

With just two days to go until the deadline, the Mets have their work cut out for them, as they look to improve their roster in order to transform into legitimate World Series contenders.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Mets are expected to "rock" at the deadline, and the insider has heard of a trade scenario that

"might happen," in the form of Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and starting pitcher Jon Gray landing in Queens.

The Mets are in need of upgrades on their pitching staff and in their lineup, and acquiring this duo would certainly qualify, as a "big splash," which they are reportedly looking to make.

Both Rockies players are rentals, which means the cost acquisition shouldn't be too high. But for now, the Rockies' asking price for this duo is currently unknown.

Adding Story would also provide a filler for the Mets at shortstop in the short-term, as Francisco Lindor (Grade 2 right oblique strain) is still at least 3-5 weeks away. But Story does not have experience playing any other position in the big-leagues, so it's currently unclear what the Mets' plan would be upon Lindor's return.

Story has two defensive runs saved and a 4.4 UZR this season in the field. His best season defensively came back in 2019 when he produced 21 DRS and a 8.6 UZR. These metrics might make the Mets comfortable enough to move him to second base, while shifting Jeff McNeil over to third. However, McNeil has had some throwing issues from the hot corner in the past.

Overall, Story is having the worst offensive campaign of his career this year, with a .240/.311/.422 slash line and a .733 OPS, with 12 homers and 46 RBIs. This is poor timing for the 28-year-old, as he is set to join a loaded shortstop class on the free-agent market this winter.

As for Gray, he would help bolster the Mets' injury riddled starting rotation. The right-hander is 6-6 with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP, pitching in a high-altitude home ballpark at Coors Field.

The hope is, that Gray's numbers will improve after leaving Colorado. Gray has pitched for the Rockies for the entirety of his career, producing a 4.47 ERA in 778.1 innings.

The Mets' rotation would become a deep unit if they were to get Gray, who would join: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Rich Hill, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker and Tylor Megill.