Rich Hill's 'Main Goal Is To Win The World Series' With The Mets

Newcomer Rich Hill tossed a solid start in his Mets debut to help them capture a series win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. But he has his eyes on a much bigger goal the rest of the way.

When 41-year-old left-hander Rich Hill signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays this past offseason, he did so with the intent of hopefully winning a World Series.

Although Hill was caught off guard when the Rays traded him to the Mets on Friday, he understood the decision given the direction that the organization was headed.

And while he is now on a new team in the Mets, his ultimate goal hasn't changed.

"The main goal is to win the World Series," said Hill following his Mets' debut on Sunday. "When I got here (to the Mets), I got the feeling that's the same (winning) operation here (as the Rays), as well."

"Coming here to be a Met, this is something that's a great honor and I'm looking forward to it," he said. "We are in a great position to do some things this year and continue with those winning ways."

Hill's tenure with the Mets got off on the right foot this afternoon, as he tossed five innings, while allowing three runs on three hits, to go along with two walks and a strikeout.

The lefty breezed through the first five innings, holding the Blue Jays' high-powered offense to just two hits. But in the top of the sixth, he surrendered a hit by pitch, a long single and a walk, which ended his day.

And although Seth Lugo couldn't hold the lead for Hill, the Mets wound up battling back in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-3 lead on their way to capturing a series victory over Toronto.

While Hill wasn't perfect, he gave the Mets exactly what they needed via a quality start, as their rotation has been riddled by injuries as of late.

Hill is known for his slow 69 mph curve ball, which was on full display in this contest.

"I got back to my meat and potatoes, which are four-seam fastballs and breaking balls and moving the breaking stuff around the zone."

The hope is, that Hill can continue to give the Mets a high-volume of innings until they get injured ace Jacob deGrom back, and potentially make a move to acquire another starter ahead of the June 30 trade deadline.

But for now, Hill's debut with the Amazins' went well, and he was able to help his team pull out a much-needed win.

Hill's manager Luis Rojas was also impressed with his first outing with the team.

"We are learning him being in the same clubhouse and dugout," said Rojas. "He threw the ball really well and I don't think any situation is going to rattle him. He played a big role to keep this lineup quiet two-times around."