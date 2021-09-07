September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Sandy Alderson Reveals Jacob deGrom's Elbow Injury As UCL Sprain/Partial Tear

According to Mets president and acting general manager Sandy Alderson, Jacob deGrom's right elbow inflammation turned out to be a sprain/partial tear of the UCL.
Author:
Publish date:

The plot continues to thicken.

With all the mystery surrounding Jacob deGrom's two month absence due to what the Mets were initially calling right elbow inflammation, as it turns out, it was a little more serious than that.

According to team president and acting general manager Sandy Alderson, who spoke to reporters prior to the Mets-Marlins series opener in Miami on Tuesday, deGrom had a sprained/partially torn UCL in his right elbow.

But as Alderson went onto say, deGrom's ligament is fully intact and the sprain seems to have healed on its own with rest. deGrom has not pitched since July 7, and was shutdown from throwing from July 30 to August 25.

“A sprain is the lowest grade partial tear,” Alderson told reporters. “At this point, the sprain has resolved itself. The elbow, at this point, is perfectly intact based on the MRI and the critical evaluations of our doctors. That’s just the technical term that the doctors have used.”

With the deGrom currently on the mend, Alderson says the goal is to ramp him back up to find out where the pain is coming from.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to ramp him up until it breaks, that’s not my point,” he said. “My point is we need to begin to see whether this is more of a chronic issue that relates to mechanics in some way. But the more we know going into next season, the better off we’ll be.”

deGrom recently began playing catch from 100-feet, but as far as holding out hope that he can return to the Mets this season, don't hold your breath. 

“I think that’s still very much up in the air," said Alderson of deGrom's potential return this year.

As Inside the Mets reported a few weeks ago, the Mets are not rushing deGrom back whether they are in a playoff race or not. If he can't make it back to the mound during the regular season, which doesn't seem likely at this point with 24 games left to play, the team is hoping he can toss a simulated game in October, per source. 

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom
News

Sandy Alderson Reveals Jacob deGrom's Elbow Injury As UCL Sprain/Partial Tear

Mets closer Edwin Diaz
News

Edwin Diaz's Meltdown Leads To Heartbreaking Mets' Loss In D.C.

Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Javier Baez (23) advances to third base against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.
News

Báez Leads Mets' Offense in 13-Run Explosion Against Nationals

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo
News

Mets Lose Brandon Nimmo To IL Due To A Hamstring Strain

Francisco Lindor cranks the go-ahead two-run homer to help the Mets overcome a blown nine-run lead against the Nationals.
News

Mets Overcome Blown 7-Run Lead, Loss Of Nimmo To Win 7th Straight Game

Mets catcher James McCann got the team's biggest hit of the season in a 4-3 comeback win over the Braves on Tuesday night.
News

Mets Activate Catcher James McCann From IL

Sep 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory
News

Late-Offensive Surge in D.C. Leads Mets To 6th Win In A Row

Mets sign LHP Brad Hand
News

Why Luis Rojas Believes Brad Hand Will 'Play A Big Role' In The Mets' Bullpen