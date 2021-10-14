Should The Mets Trade For Craig Kimbrel This Offseason?

The Mets' bullpen was the least of their problems during their collapse following the MLB trade deadline in 2021.

However, there is one move they can potentially make in order to turn a decent unit into a dominant 'pen this offseason.

According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Chicago White Sox are expected to pick up reliever Craig Kimbrel's $16 million option and intend to trade him this winter.

Depending on the asking price, whoever the Mets bring in as their next president of baseball operations could potentially put a call in to Chicago to see what it will take to acquire Kimbrel.

The 33-year-old Kimbrel was near spotless for the Chicago Cubs last season, producing a 0.49 ERA, 1.10 FIP and 0.70 WHIP with 64 strikeouts across 36.2 innings as their closer.

However, after the Cubs sent him to the crosstown rival White Sox at the trade deadline, Kimbrel went through some massive struggles. Although he has spent the bulk of his career as a closer, Kimbrel served as the setup man to Liam Hendriks but was unable to find success in his new role.

In 23 innings, Kimbrel produced a 5.09 ERA, a 4.56 FIP and a 1.21 WHIP with 36 strikeouts as a member of the White Sox bullpen.

Regardless, Kimbrel is an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Reliever of the Year and a four-time NL saves leader. He also helped the Boston Red Sox win a World Series title in 2018.

The Mets current closer, Edwin Diaz is entering the final year of arbitration and is expected to make a little over $10 million in 2022. If the Mets are willing to pay Kimbrel's full salary as well, this would create a lockdown duo in the eighth and ninth inning.

But this is a pricey scenario and even if they have no issue paying up, the Mets lack depth in their farm system, which could make things difficult when putting together a package in an attempt to land Kimbrel.

As for Diaz, he went 32-for-38 on save chances, while posting a 3.45 ERA, a 2.48 FIP, a 1.053 WHIP with 89 strikeouts across 62.2 innings in 2021. He also gave up a mere total of three home runs, which is a major improvement from the 15 he allowed in his first full-season with the Mets in 2019.

Although Diaz was solid, it still remains to be seen whether he can be a reliable closer on a playoff team. In some outings he is brilliant, but other times he is unstable and erratic.

Despite Kimbrel's rough post trade deadline performance, he is someone who has done it before as a closer on a championship team.

For that reason, the Mets would have the option of using Kimbrel as either a setup man to Diaz, and/or a closer as well.

As for the rest of the bullpen, Seth Lugo didn't quite look like himself last season after undergoing elbow surgery in spring training. Lugo had a 3.50 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP with 55 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.

This campaign was a disappointment compared to Lugo's 2019 season, where he recorded a 2.70 ERA, a 0.900 WHIP and 104 strikeouts across 80 innings.

Trevor May was also shaky at times, and the Mets are going to have to do everything they can to re-sign Aaron Loup, who posted an astounding 0.95 ERA which was the eighth best season for a relief pitcher in baseball history.

While the Mets' interest in Kimbrel is uncertain, it could potentially be the move they need to make in order to put their bullpen over the top as one of the best units in baseball.