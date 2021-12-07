Sources: Max Scherzer prefers Buck Showalter to be next Mets' manager.

Talk about a vote of confidence.

The Mets began the interview process for their managerial search on Dec. 6, and while this list includes a number of strong candidates, one name has been receiving a substantial amount of support throughout the industry.

And this individual is Buck Showalter, who also has some fans inside the team's clubhouse.

Mets' newly signed star pitcher Max Scherzer has made it known that he prefers Showalter to be the team’s next skipper, as multiple sources told Inside the Mets on Tuesday.

Scherzer signed a historic three-year, $130 million deal with the Mets prior to the lockout, which officially signaled that the club is in win-now mode.

Showalter, 65, last managed in the big-leagues back in 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles. He has since spent the last three years as an analyst on MLB Network.

Regardless, Showalter has 20 years of experience managing the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Orioles. The veteran skipper is a three-time Manager of the Year Award recipient, and has a track record for turning around losing clubs.

In addition to Scherzer, longest tenured manager in Mets' history, Terry Collins also endorsed Showalter as the man that should take over the dugout in Queens.

"It's time to make an impact. The impact is Buck Showalter," said Collins on SNY's Baseball Night in New York. "He's one of the most prepared guys I've ever been around."



Although Mets GM Billy Eppler is leading the charge in the managerial search, conducting the first round of interviews both yesterday and today, team owner Steve Cohen is believed to prefer Showalter as well.

MLB writer Mike Marino was the first to report on Cohen's preference of Showalter.

Along with Showalter, the Mets' first round of interviews will include ex-Angels and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly and former Mets bench coach Bob Geren, who is currently the Dodgers' bench coach. SNY was the first to reveal these names that will speak with the Mets.

While Eppler's 11 seasons with the Yankees took place well after Showalter left the organization, Gene "Stick" Michael was one of Eppler's main mentors throughout the early-part of his career. Showalter was the Yankees' skipper from 1992-1995 when Michael was GM of the team.

Showalter and Eppler have not directly crossed paths in their career, but the ex-manager had some interesting things to say about the Mets' exec on MLB Network back in November.

"Billy's engaged and he loves to compete," said Showalter. "And I also think they got a real ethical guy who is going to do the right moral thing as the tiebreaker.

"I've had conversations with Billy in the past but mostly just pure baseball," he said. "But everybody that I respect thinks the world of him."

Back when Eppler was GM of the Los Angeles Angels, he was said to have pushed hard for the team to hire Showalter following the 2019 season. However, he was ultimately overruled by owner Arte Moreno, who went with Joe Maddon instead.