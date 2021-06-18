Stroman Deals But Bats Nowhere To Be Found as Mets Get Shutout by Cubs

Marcus Stroman pitched in another strong performance, but the Mets' bats were non-existent in a shutout loss to the Cubs on Thursday night.

The Mets let a strong pitching performance go to waste on Thursday evening, as they failed to complete a four-game sweep of the Cubs.

Although Marcus Stroman tossed another impressive outing, the Mets' bats were nowhere to be found, accumulating just two total hits against Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs' bullpen in a 2-0 shutout loss.

Stroman delivered seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out eight and walking only one batter.

However, the right-hander made one mistake to Javier Baez, who took him deep for his second home run of the series with a two-run shot in the top of the first.

Despite the first inning hiccup, Stroman bounced back to toss six-straight scoreless frames. The right-hander made it through six innings for the eighth straight start, and eclipsed seven innings for the first time since April 18.

Stroman also received a little help from his good friend Kevin Pillar, who robbed Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson of a home run in the top of the fourth.

The 30-year-old exited with a 2.35 ERA, his lowest mark through any 13 start stretch in his eight year career.

While the Mets got a runner into scoring position against Hendricks in three out of the first four innings, they failed to cash in. Hendricks stifled the Mets' lineup, tossing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts on the night.

The Mets' offense could only muster up a total of two hits against Hendricks, before going hitless against the Cubs' 'pen in the final three innings.

The Cubs ultimately snapped the Mets three-game winning streak to avoid the sweep.

On a positive note, the Mets finished off their home stand with a 5-2 record after taking series victories from the Padres and Cubs.

The Amazins' are now 35-26 and will hit the road to face the Washington Nationals for a four-game weekend series beginning on Friday in D.C.