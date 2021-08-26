Taijuan Walker's Premature Exit Dooms Mets In Loss To Giants

Taijuan Walker was pulled in the seventh inning at just 74 pitches, and Aaron Loup surrendered a two-run double, as the Mets lost to the Giants on Wednesday night.

The Mets lost 3-2 to the Giants on Wednesday to drop the first two games of the series. And while San Francisco gave them every opportunity to steal a victory, they ultimately beat themselves.

Taijuan Walker was cruising along, allowing just one run on one hit through the first six innings, which came on a solo homer from Kris Bryant.

However, after the Mets took a 2-1 lead, Luis Rojas shockingly pulled Walker at 74 pitches after the Giants got the first two runners on in the top of the seventh. And this move backfired in a hurry, as Aaron Loup surrendered a two-run double to Brandon Crawford, which gave San Francisco the lead back at 3-2.

And Walker was clearly not pleased with the decision.

“When I came into the league—maybe that’s why I get so emotional about it—we were still going out there, seventh inning, 100+ pitches," said Walker after the game. "That’s how I came up and that’s how I want to do my job.”

Walker was ultimately charged with the two runs Loup gave up, but still finished with a solid line, going six innings while allowing three runs on two hits and striking out three batters.

But the Mets weren't able to come back, after letting go of the lead. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with two outs against Giants closer Jake McGee, but Pete Alonso popped out to end the game.

Following this contest, Rojas explained the thought process behind pulling Walker, which came from their plan to have Loup face Crawford with two men on base.

"It didn't work," as Rojas admitted afterwards.

The Mets have now dropped 10-of-12 with one game remaining in this brutal stretch against the Giants and Dodgers.

The Mets initially found themselves behind 1-0 after 4 1/2 innings. But in the bottom of the fifth, they loaded the bases against Johnny Cueto with two outs. And although Cueto got Pete Alonso to roll one over to third, Kris Bryant made a poor throw, which allowed the tying run to score.

The Mets later took a 2-1 lead on Dom Smith's RBI double in the bottom of the sixth. However, their bullpen couldn't hold things down.

Walker set down the first 11 batters he faced in this contest, until Bryant launched a solo home run off the face of the second deck in left field to give the Giants a 1-0 lead.

The Amazins' are now 61-65 on the season and seven games back in the NL East with 36 games left to play.