October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Theo Epstein To Speak With Mets About President Of Baseball Operations Vacancy

Theo Epstein will be the first candidate to speak with the Mets about their president of baseball operations vacancy.
Author:
Publish date:

The Mets have an important offseason on the horizon centered around hiring a president of baseball operations.

And luckily, they already intend to speak with the first potential candidate shortly. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets plan on talking to Theo Epstein as soon as this week.

Epstein's legacy was built off three World Series titles with the Red Sox and Cubs. The 47-year-old is currently working as an advisor for MLB and with an investment firm.

Although Epstein's interest in the Mets is unknown, team owner Steve Cohen could make it worth his while by offering a substantial contract, along with an ownership stake. 

Epstein's last deal with the Cubs paid him around $10 million per year and it is no secret that Cohen, who is worth $14 billion, is capable of upping the price if he wants him.

As Puma also reported, the Mets have not yet asked for permission to interview any candidates that are still under contract with other teams, including Oakland's Billy Beane and Milwaukee's David Stearns. 

Beane and Stearns have already been named on the Mets' shortlist and Dodgers executive Josh Byrnes is a possibility as well, per Puma.

Beane and Mets team president Sandy Alderson have a strong relationship given their history together in Oakland's front office. But it is currently uncertain whether Beane would be willing to move across the country to take on the stresses of commanding a big market team in the northeast.

While the Mets may wait until the Brewers get knocked out of the postseason before they attempt to make a run at Stearns, they were denied permission to speak with him for the same role last year. 

However, Stearns is entering the final year of his deal with the Brewers in 2022 and if he is looking for a change, he could ask to be let out of his soon-to-be expiring contract.

The Mets are expected to be "in play" for Theo Epstein as they re-embark on their search for a president of baseball operations this winter.
News

Theo Epstein To Speak With Mets About President Of Baseball Operations Vacancy

1 minute ago
Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe.
News

Luis Rojas Out As Mets Manager

Oct 4, 2021
Report: Sandy Alderson is expected to stick around as president of the Mets in 2022.
News

What The Mets Must Do To Turn Things Around In Offseason

Oct 4, 2021
Mets' Noah Syndergaard
News

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Shaky In Final Appearance of Season

Oct 3, 2021
Aug 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) and a team trainer talk to New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis (28) after he took a hard grounder off his hand in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

J.D. Davis To Undergo Hand Surgery; Career With Mets Could Be Over

Oct 3, 2021
Oct 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.
News

Why Mets' Pete Alonso Doesn't Want To Be A DH

Oct 2, 2021
Sep 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill (38) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
News

How Mets' Tylor Megill Can Build Off Promising Rookie Year

Oct 1, 2021
Aug 26, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Aaron Loup (32) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
News

Why Mets' Aaron Loup Still Wants To Pitch With History On Line

Oct 1, 2021