Theo Epstein To Speak With Mets About President Of Baseball Operations Vacancy

Theo Epstein will be the first candidate to speak with the Mets about their president of baseball operations vacancy.

The Mets have an important offseason on the horizon centered around hiring a president of baseball operations.

And luckily, they already intend to speak with the first potential candidate shortly. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets plan on talking to Theo Epstein as soon as this week.

Epstein's legacy was built off three World Series titles with the Red Sox and Cubs. The 47-year-old is currently working as an advisor for MLB and with an investment firm.

Although Epstein's interest in the Mets is unknown, team owner Steve Cohen could make it worth his while by offering a substantial contract, along with an ownership stake.

Epstein's last deal with the Cubs paid him around $10 million per year and it is no secret that Cohen, who is worth $14 billion, is capable of upping the price if he wants him.

As Puma also reported, the Mets have not yet asked for permission to interview any candidates that are still under contract with other teams, including Oakland's Billy Beane and Milwaukee's David Stearns.

Beane and Stearns have already been named on the Mets' shortlist and Dodgers executive Josh Byrnes is a possibility as well, per Puma.

Beane and Mets team president Sandy Alderson have a strong relationship given their history together in Oakland's front office. But it is currently uncertain whether Beane would be willing to move across the country to take on the stresses of commanding a big market team in the northeast.

While the Mets may wait until the Brewers get knocked out of the postseason before they attempt to make a run at Stearns, they were denied permission to speak with him for the same role last year.

However, Stearns is entering the final year of his deal with the Brewers in 2022 and if he is looking for a change, he could ask to be let out of his soon-to-be expiring contract.