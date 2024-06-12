Watch Demoted Mets Infielder Homer Again At Triple-A Syracuse
As expected, the New York Mets returned Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse after they returned from England after their London Series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Baty picked up right where he left off, hitting home runs.
With Syracuse on Tuesday night he hit a home run over the Salt City Deck in right field during their game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, oddly enough the Triple-A affiliate for the Phillies.
It was the left-handed hitting third baseman’s third home run in his last five minor-league at bats.
He accomplished this over a nine-day stretch, which began on June 1. Tuesday was his third game after he was optioned by the Mets at the end of May.
His second was on June 2 against Buffalo. He slammed two home runs in that game, driving in three runs.
After that, Baty was returned to New York to travel with them and be an extra player for their series with Philadelphia. The Mets activated him on Saturday, he had two at-bats against the Phillies on Sunday and then went back to Syracuse after the team returned from England on Monday.
Hitting in the minors hasn’t been the issue for the Mets’ first-round pick in 2019 out of Austin, Texas. From 2021-23 he never batted below .292 to end a season.
The issue for Baty has been translating that bat to the Major League level. In 2022, on an 11-game call-up, he batted .184 with two home runs and five RBI.
Last season he played in 108 games and only boosted his average to .212, with nine home runs and 34 RBI.
The hope was that he would take a step this season and solidify the third base position. But it hasn’t happened at the plate. In 50 games with New York he batted .229 with four home runs and 16 RBI.
His struggles were enough to recall Mark Vientos in May and give him a shot at the position. His bat has responded. Now, Baty must wait his turn to return to Queens.