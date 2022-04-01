Skip to main content
What's New At Citi Field In 2022 Season

Citi Field will introduce tons of new food and features at the ballpark for fans to enjoy in 2022.

Photo credit Tom Kaminski

CITI FIELD -- New additions to the ballpark menu, additions to the Hall-of-Fame and Museum, enhanced and new stores throughout the stadium, and even a scanning feature for your face to get into the ballpark.

These were just a few of the things on tap at Citi Field on Thursday, March 31, for the Mets’ “What’s New In 2022” event.

As Spring Training approaches its conclusion and the regular-season gets set to kick off this time next week, Citi Field is prepared to welcome fans back to the ballpark with open arms — and that’s not exclusive to just the Mets.

Apart from baseball, Citi Field is slated to host select New York City Football Club games, Governors Ball Music Festival, Motley Crue and Def Leppard in concert, The Color Run and The Spartan Race among other non-baseball related events.

When there is baseball, however, the Mets will begin utilizing a new form of entry into the stadium in 2022.

Wicket is a form of digital ticket that scans the ticket holders’ face and authenticates it, while allowing them to use it around the stadium in a contactless manner.

If you’re old school and are still a fan of tangible memorabilia instead of futuristic concepts, the Mets are going to be offering promotions that will certainly tickle your fancy.

Among those giveaways include a Francisco Lindor bobblehead gnome (the first gnome they’ve given away as a promotion whose head bobbles), a Polar Bear Pete Alonso bobblehead, and Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling bobbleheads given away at different games, that when connected make a three-piece set.

Back in December, the Mets and Samsung announced a partnership to enhance in-game fan experience.

The first glimpse of this was on display Thursday, with formerly static displays turned digital, primarily under the Coca-Cola Corner in right field. Following up to this in 2023, the Mets will unveil a new and enhanced, larger scoreboard in center field.

“Baseball is one of America’s great historical pastimes and thanks to cutting-edge display and data-driven innovation, we are ushering in a new, exciting era that transforms the ballpark experience and brings fans into the game like never before,” said Harry Patz Jr., Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Display Division of Samsung Electronics America in December. “Technology is central to the way fans enjoy sports, and we are thrilled to bring Samsung’s full display portfolio, solutions and expertise to this new era of fandom.”

Around the now digitally enhanced ballpark, the Mets will welcome back favorite food spots such as Shake Shack, but are introducing some new options such as Jacob’s Pickles, Pig Beach BBQ, Sweet Chick, and Caesars Sportsbook at the Metropolitan Grille.

The last one might pique your interest and rightfully so. The Mets and Caesars Sportsbook have partnered up with sports betting now legal in New York. The Metropolitan Grille can be found at the Excelsior Level behind the left field foul pole.

Before you leave the stadium, you might notice the once tiny Amazin’ Memorabilia shop above the Jackie Robinson Rotunda has been completely redesigned.

The now bigger and brighter shop will feature all the game-used Mets apparel and equipment it once did, with more space and even a window so you can grab a few things you might want without the hassle of going inside.

The team Hall-of-Fame and Museum has also added some great historical items on display as the Mets celebrate their 60-year anniversary. Some of these include Ron Swoboda’s glove from “The Catch” in 1969, Mookie Wilson’s cleats from 1986, and Gil Hodges’ uniform from the inaugural 1962 season.

As team owner Steve Cohen enters his second season at the helm, it’s clear his intentions are not to just improve the on-field talent, but the whole game day experience as well. 

