Why Mets Closer Edwin Diaz is Worthy of an All-Star Nod This Season

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is having an All-Star worthy season. And Inside the Mets is here to give you a closer look at his rejuvenation.

Following a bounce back campaign during the 60-game shortened season last year, Mets closer Edwin Diaz is looking more-and-more like an All-Star candidate by the appearance in 2021.

And in his latest performance, Diaz struck out the side to notch his 13th save of the season on Monday night against the heart of the Chicago Cubs' batting order.

The hard throwing right-hander is now 13-for-14 in save opportunities, and has looked dominant in the ninth inning for the Mets.

Overall, Diaz has a 2.70 ERA, 1.39 FIP and 37 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. He has also yet to allow a home run, which was once his achilles heel, surrendering 15 long balls in a dreaded 2019 campaign.

Dating back to last season, Diaz has only given up two homers in his last 32.1 innings. He has struck out 87 batters during this span, as well.

And despite having issues with this role in the past, Diaz has even recorded a few multi-inning saves this season, with his latest coming in a four-out save against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

His walks per nine ratio has dipped to 2.4 BB/9, as opposed to 4.9 BB/9 last season.

Although Diaz's strikeouts per nine (12.5) are a full two points lower than his career average (14.5), he is still in the 90th percentile for whiff% and 93rd percentile for K and chase rate. He has induced the lowest hard-hit rate of his career at 24.1% as well, which falls in line with MLB's 98th percentile in this category, per Baseball Savant.

The 27-year-old has yet to throw his cutter or sinker this season, but he hasn't needed to. His slider and four-seam fastball, which ranks in the league's 100th percentile, have been his bread and butter with 26.4% (fastball) and 47.7% (slider) whiff rates. His best put away pitch has been his slider at 40.4%.

There is no denying that Diaz is worthy of the second All-Star nod of his career this season. He has pitched like an elite closer, and the Mets are thankful to have him saving games for them right now, regardless of who they gave up to get for him.

Not to mention, he has pretty much been lockdown since debuting his new entrance music this season in: Narco.

Diaz's rejuvenation has been a godsend for a Mets' bullpen that has done a much better job at holding onto leads for their starters this season.

The bullpen's contributions have also helped the Mets produce the best staff ERA in the league at 2.72.