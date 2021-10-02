Why Mets' Pete Alonso Doesn't Want To Be A DH

Mets' Pete Alonso made it clear that he is a first baseman on Friday in Atlanta.

Despite going through a sophomore slump in a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, Pete Alonso bounced back to prove his league-leading 53 home runs [rookie record] in his 2019 Rookie of the Year season was no fluke.

With only two games left to go in the 2021 season, Alonso solidified his claim to stardom in year-three, slugging 37 home runs, to go along with 93 RBIs and an .862 OPS.

He also proved to be one of the few durable players on the Mets' roster, appearing in 150 games while the majority of his teammates dealt with the injury bug all season.

Since making his debut at the start of the 2019 season, Alonso has emerged as one of the premier power-hitters in the game, crushing 105 home runs to lead MLB during this span.

While there is no question he can hit, coming through the minor leagues, Alonso was criticized for his spotty defense at first base. Although he erased this narrative during his rookie year, his struggles were on full display again last season.

However, he worked on these deficiencies in the offseason, which allowed him to come back to have another fine year defensively in 2021, posting 5-defensive runs saved and +1 outs above average at first base across 1,226.2 innings.

With CBA negotiations on the horizon between MLB and MLBPA, the belief is a universal DH will be added to the National League.

And after showing signs that he is more than capable of holding down his position at first base, Alonso made it clear that he has no interest in serving as the DH next season, should the NL be gifted one.

“Not at all,” Alonso told reporters prior to the final series opener of the season against Atlanta. “I think I’m a really good first baseman with potential to win a Gold Glove, and I think I would be selling myself short to label myself as a [DH].”

Despite Alonso's improved defense at first base, Dom Smith is also under control next season and has historically had the better glove at this position.

“If I need to DH maybe one day or if someone needs to rotate in, that’s fine,” Alonso said. “But I’m a first baseman. I don’t think I’ll ever think of myself as a DH. And I think that as I continue to progress, I’m going to be able to win not just one Gold Glove, I feel like I’m going to win multiple in my career. And this is only my third year. I’m just going to continue getting better.”

Beyond his performance, Alonso has also stepped up as one of the strongest voices for the Mets both inside and outside of the clubhouse.

He was criticized heavily for his persistent optimism during the Mets' second-half collapse. But he holds no regrets for believing in the group.

"If I don't believe in my teammates, who else will?"

While Alonso has a point, it doesn't change the fact that the Mets will finish with a losing record after holding onto first place for 103 days in the NL East.

Regardless, both Alonso and shortstop Francisco Lindor are two key pieces to build around. They also serve as the two most vocal leaders on the team.

And according to Alonso, he wants to be one of the main guys who helps the Mets get to the next level in the future by ultimately winning a World Series.

“There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Alonso said of the Mets' core that didn't live up to expectations. “For me personally, I want to be able to get the team over the edge. I want to be one of those cornerstone guys that’s on the field dogpiling and champagne showering at Citi Field. I want to be that.”

Although Alonso took some of the blame for the Mets' disappointing season, he still proved to be one of their best and most consistent hitters all year long.

That's something to build on heading into 2022 with a massive overhaul coming. But if there is one thing you can count on, it's that Alonso will be one of the top hitters in the Mets' lineup for the foreseeable future.