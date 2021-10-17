Why Terry Collins Believes Carlos Beltran 'Deserves' 2nd Chance With Mets

A common belief in life is everyone deserves a second chance. We are all human, and humans often make mistakes.

In Carlos Beltran's case, he was fired before ever managing a game for the Mets in 2020 due to his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal when he was a player.

However, one former Mets manager believes he should receive a shot at redemption in New York.

"There's no question," Terry Collins told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. "First of all, I'm going to go back to the statement the commissioner made. He said, 'Hey look, we are not going to penalize the players.' Oh, really? The only player that got penalized was Carlos Beltran. I've talked to Carlos several times since and he deserves his opportunity."

Not to mention, former Astros manager A.J. Hinch got his second chance with the Detroits Tigers this season, as did former bench coach Alex Cora, who is back managing the Boston Red Sox.

"You've got A.J. Hinch back, Alex Cora is back. So, why can't Carlos Beltran come back? And I think he's the perfect guy to step in for the Mets," said Collins. "I think his presence in that clubhouse is needed.

"His leadership in that clubhouse is needed. You just saw what happened at the end of the year with some of the statements from the players. That would never happen if Carlos Beltran was the manager of the New York Mets."

The statements Collins is referring to came from Mets infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil and reliever Aaron Loup, who said the team lacked a true leader in the clubhouse last season.

These comments were ultimately an indictment of Luis Rojas' managerial style. The Mets of course, declined Rojas' option for 2022.

Collins managed the Mets from 2011-2017 and led them to a World Series appearance in 2015, an NL East division title and two playoff appearances overall.

The 72-year-old is also the longest tenured manager in Mets' franchise history with 1,134 games of service across seven seasons.

When asked by Gelb whether he would be willing to come back to the Mets to be their manager again if team owner Steve Cohen came calling, Collins admitted he'd be more than up for the challenge. But he understands it likely won't happen.

"Oh, I would come back. This is what I do," said Collins. "I spent 50-some years in baseball. It's what I am, It's who I am. It has given me a tremendous way of life. But I know that phone call is not coming."

While Collins doesn't expect to be a candidate for the Mets, who are set to hire their fourth manager in the last five seasons since he departed, he is hoping Cohen asks his opinion on Beltran.

"I will tell you one thing, If they call me about Carlos Beltran, I'll be the first guy to say 'absolutely, do it.'"

So, why does Collins think Beltran is the perfect candidate to lead the Mets' clubhouse moving forward?

"Carlos, at the end of his playing career was involved in the analytics side," said Collins. "He saw it helped him as a player. If it helps you, use some of it.

"In today's game, the leadership thing in the clubhouse, and I love [Yankees manager] Aaron Boone, but Boone didn't manage in the minor leagues and he had a good career. But the fact that he was a big-league player and was on a winning team, that leadership plays. Gabe Kapler, the fact that he was a big-league player, that leadership plays. And you're going to talk to [Beltran] one of the best players in the game and he also had a great career in New York and handles the media in New York."

Beltran signed a seven-year, $119 million contract with the Mets prior to the 2005 season, which was the largest deal in franchise history at the time.

He went onto have a special career with the Mets as their center fielder, slashing .280/.369/.500 with 149 home runs and 449 RBIs in 839 games across seven seasons with the team.

Beltran also has a close relationship with Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, who had a shaky first season in New York, but rebounded with a strong final month of his campaign.

Now, Lindor's massive 10-year, $341 million contract is about to begin in 2022, and it wouldn't hurt to have Beltran's presence in the dugout to help guide him through his career in New York.

Like Lindor, Beltran had a rough first season with the Mets, but came back to have a strong career in the Big Apple.

Beyond Beltran's impressive résumé and ability to mentor current players, Collins believes he is an even better person off the field.

"He's a tremendous family man, he has charities that he's hugely involved in," Collins said. "He built a high school in Puerto Rico, so kids could go and get an education and yet still play baseball. I mean, there's not a finer guy out there. Ok, he got involved in a pitch stealing scandal, that's been going on for 120 years. He paid his price, It's time to get Carlos Beltran back in the game."

While the Mets won't be hiring a manager until after they bring in a president of baseball operations, Beltran appears to be a strong fit who should draw some heavy consideration whether it be in New York or elsewhere.

But one factor going against him is his lack of big-league experience as a manager and coach. The Mets struck out with Mickey Callaway and Luis Rojas, who also didn't have experience in this area, although Rojas was a longtime minor league manager in the Mets' farm system.

Regardless, Beltran's veteran presence basically made him an extra coach on the bench later in his playing career with the Yankees and Astros.

Beltran might not have managing experience, but he still has a great track record as a player and leader. For that, he could be just what the Mets need, as someone who can connect with the players and get the team to buy in based off his advanced knowledge of the game and his past accomplishments.