Why The Mets Are Considering Internal Candidates For Top Front Office Position

Report: The Mets are discussing internal candidates for their president of baseball operations job.

With the Mets struggling to find an external candidate to take on their president of baseball operations vacancy, they are also looking at internal names for this role as well.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have discussed promoting assistant general manager Ian Levin or vice president of amateur/international scouting Tommy Tanous to the top position.

Their other assistant GM, Bryn Alderson, Sandy Alderson's son, is not being considered for the president of baseball ops job, per SNY.

As Puma went onto report, the Mets are still focused on several outside candidates for this position and Brewers GM Matt Arnold is seen as the current favorite.

Although the Mets are offering a promotion, Andy Martino of SNY pointed out that the Mets must still get permission from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio to speak with Arnold since he is under contract.

And while this is no sure thing since Attanasio already blocked them from interviewing his president of baseball operations David Stearns, the Mets are optimistic that they will be able to land Arnold, per Mike Mayer of Metsmerized.

After failing to bring in Billy Beane, Stearns or Theo Epstein, the Mets interviewed Giants GM Scott Harris last week, but he is unlikely to leave San Francisco.

Tampa Bay Rays VP of baseball development, Peter Bendix is also unlikely to leave his current position, as reported by Mayer.

The Mets have discussed Dodgers VP of baseball ops Josh Byrnes, but there has been no word on whether they have interviewed him as of yet.

The hope is that the Mets can bring someone in by the conclusion of the World Series, especially with GM meetings on the horizon on November 8.

But if the Brewers deny the Mets permission to interview Arnold, we could possibly see an internal option assume this role.