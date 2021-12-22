Why Trevor May Thinks Mets' Bullpen Can Take Things To 'Next Level' In 2022

In Trevor May's first season as a Met, he learned a lot in what was a bit of a "culture shock" for him after moving from Minnesota to the bright lights of New York City.

May, 32, signed a two-year, $15.5 million deal to come to the Mets last offseason after spending the first seven-years of his big-league career with the Twins. And although the Mets lost their 103 day lead in the NL East and failed to reach the postseason in 2021, May had a solid first-year in Queens, posting a 7-3 record, 3.59 ERA and four saves with 83 strikeouts across 62.2 innings out of the bullpen.

But that doesn't mean there weren't any growing pains while he was adjusting to playing in North America's largest market.

"There’s just nowhere like New York, even if you play in another big market," May told Inside the Mets via zoom on Dec. 8. "It’s just a different animal and there’s a lot of noise.

"It’s just about trying to find happiness in what you’re doing and trying to find happiness in things you are proud of and enjoying as much as you possibly can and I’m just looking for the best ways to do that," said May. "It’s just take it as much as you can, don't get too emotionally attached and just know that you aren’t going to make everyone happy."

Earlier this month, the right-handed relief pitcher teamed up with Fandom, Cheez-It Grooves and Halo Infinite, which was just released on Dec. 8, to launch a special promotion. As a part of this campaign, participants can upload their receipt upon purchasing Cheez-It Grooves in order to receive double experience points (XP) in Halo through the end of January 2022.

And for May, this partnership was a no-brainer given his passion for gaming, along with his love for Cheez-Its and prior experience competing in video game tournaments with Fandom.

While May admittedly uses gaming as a brief and therapeutic escape from the rollercoaster and deafening noise that a baseball season can bring, it has also helped him become a better communicator and more process-oriented on the diamond.

These skills helped May emerge as a key late-inning arm in the Mets' bullpen, which ranked ninth in baseball with a 3.90 ERA last season. However, this unit will have to overcome a huge loss in left-hander Aaron Loup, who produced a historic 0.95 ERA in 2021. After proving his worth on a one-year, $3 million deal with the Mets, Loup signed a two-year, $17 million contract in free agency, joining the Los Angeles Angels back in November.

Regardless, May still thinks they will be alright, even without their best reliever from a season ago.

"Missing (Loup) is going to be tough, but I’m really proud of our bullpen," May said. "Five guys that broke with the team at opening day threw over 63 times. I don’t think people understand how unheard of that is.

"Jeurys Familia was the only guy that went on the I.L. for us for 10 days out of those five pitchers and it was for the minimum stint. So, that’s really impressive that the guys stayed healthy and at the end of the day we take the ball and have a solid group core. I think even with a couple of guys turning over that we can do that again and take it to the next level next year."

With Loup gone, and Familia likely on the way out, the Mets' bullpen still has a plethora of quality arms in May, closer Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo, Miguel Castro and young right-hander Drew Smith. While the Mets are destined to add another high-leverage reliever or two via free agency or trade once the lockout ends, May has faith that they already have the enough core pieces in place to do something special in 2022.

In addition to the bullpen, May also addressed the exciting offseason moves that his team has made so far. Prior to the work stoppage, the Mets signed four big name free agents in: Max Scherzer (three-years, $130 million), Starling Marte (four-years, $78 million), Eduardo Escobar (two-years, $20 million) and Mark Canha (two-years, $26.5 million).

The Mets' front office has spent a total of $254.5 million this winter, and to May, this shows that the organization is committed to winning, which means the world to him.

"As a player, nothing gives you energy like a group upstairs willing to go and get the guys they want," May said. "I think the guys we got are awesome additions and add a level of flexibility that every team needs.

"Though I haven't spoken to them yet, I've watched these guys compete at extremely high levels over the years," May said. "Max is an animal. Mark has established himself and has been an integral part of winning teams, Starling is as dynamic as they come, and Esco' is one of the best people in the game. I can't wait to share a clubhouse with them."

May was teammates with Escobar in Minnesota from 2014-2018. And not only is he looking forward sharing a clubhouse with the veteran infielder once more, but he believes Escobar brings a certain element to the team that is an essential aspect to have in the dugout over the course of a full season.

"He's awesome to be around. Keeps it light, enjoys the game and being a baseball player," May said. "This is just as important as competitiveness in my opinion. You gotta have fun over 162 or this game will eat you alive."

Beyond the trio of established position players that the Mets brought in, May is particularly enthused to be on the same pitching staff as his new three-time Cy Young Award winning teammate in Scherzer, whose impact can turn the culture around.

"(Scherzer's) a monster. Anywhere he goes, his desire to win is infectious," May said. "That's invaluable to a clubhouse that is looking to do that now. He's also proven to be an adept communicator and leader in our game in so many ways, so I think he will bring a level of honesty and competitiveness that will pay dividends."

And let's not forget, Scherzer's arrival also means that he will be paired with two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in the Mets' rotation. Together, this duo combined for four straight National League Cy Young Awards from 2016-2019. And now, they will form the best 1-2 punch in baseball.

"Adding Scherzer to deGrom creates a ceiling that I can't even see anymore in terms of potential," May said.

When the Mets break camp in the spring, it will be must-watch television every time Scherzer and deGrom take the mound. Fortunately, May will have a front row seat from the bullpen, and if his prediction holds up, both he and his fellow relievers will be doing their part in locking down plenty of wins for this duo of elite aces.