Will Mets Reshuffle Starting Rotation at Trade Deadline?
The New York Mets have an interesting strategy at the trade deadline, to say the least.
According to beat writer Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are still aiming to make the postseason - yet they're considering trading some of their starting rotation pieces. New York would then fill those holes with homegrown starters Christian Scott and Jose Butto, along with Kodai Senga returning from injury.
This would be a very bold move considering how close the Mets are in the playoff hunt; they've won eight of their last nine games, are 14-5 in their last 19 games, and are just one game out of the last Wild Card spot in the NL. But at the same time, it makes sense for New York to sell high.
Starting pitchers Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana can all be flipped at the deadline as rentals; Severino and Quintana are both set to become free agents after the season, and Manaea has a $13 million player option that he could decline in favor of free agency. All three pitchers have legitimate value, with Manaea leading the team with 73 strikeouts and 1.1 fWAR, Severino having a 3.52 ERA while pitching a team-high 84.1 innings, and Quintana pitching 78.2 innings with a walk rate of just 7.7%.
Meanwhile, the Mets would be banking on two prospects and the return of their ace to make a playoff run, but these players are more than capable of doing just that. Christian Scott has looked very impressive in the five games he's pitched at the major league level; he struck out 25 batters in 27.2 innings while boasting a 1.08 WHIP, and has resumed his strong play in the minors. Jose Butto also showed legitimate promise for the Mets, as he pitched in seven games, struck out 38 batters in 38 innings, and posted a 3.08 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP; although he's had trouble with giving up walks, he's currently trying to fix that down in Triple-A.
Finally, Kodai Senga is the undisputed ace of the staff, and while he hasn't thrown a pitch this season, the Mets would love to have him back due to the dominance he's shown when healthy.
Reshuffling the starting rotation would be a high-risk, high-reward move due to the Mets already being so close to a playoff spot. But if they can pull it off, New York can establish their pitching core of the future while also adding more prospects to the team's already blossoming farm system.