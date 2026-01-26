Where Mets’ Prospects Rank on Latest Top 100 List

The New York Mets flexed some of their farm muscle last week when they traded two top prospects to Milwaukee for Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers. Dealing away two strong prospects for a potential rental can be a big hit for most organizations, but the Mets' improved farm system gave them the ability to pull off such a move and still have plenty of talented players down on the farm.

Keith Law’s top 100 prospects: https://t.co/cdSA2Z53Nb — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 26, 2026

The Athletic's Keith Law released his list of the Top 100 prospects in baseball entering the 2026 season, and the Mets were well represented on it. Four different Mets' prospects cracked the list, with two landing inside the Top 20 as pitcher Nolan McLean was No. 15 while outfielder Carson Benge checked in at No. 18.

No. 6 overall, No. 1 pitcher ‼️



Can’t wait to watch Nolan McLean in 2026 👏 pic.twitter.com/hYUDYtBJzk — MLB (@MLB) January 24, 2026

The other Mets on the list were Jonah Tong at No. 72 and outfielder A.J. Ewing, who Law listed as a shortstop, at No. 98. Both players the Mets shipped out in the Peralta deal also made Law's Top 100 as Jett Williams was No. 45 and Brandon Sproat was No. 75, meaning the Mets would have had six players on the list if the Peralta deal wasn't completed.

Get to know the fresh faces on the Top 100 Prospect list!



Nine players are new additions to the rankings: https://t.co/FbRBGuu2AH pic.twitter.com/6h3xE2yBSF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) January 25, 2026

The Mets' farm system has been improving rapidly under David Stearns, who has managed to use its depth to add pieces to his roster at the trade deadline and this winter without touching most of his top talent. The Top 100 from Law doesn't even include Jacob Reimer, who MLB Pipeline rated as the second-best third base prospect in baseball recently, and Elian Pena, the team's top international acquisition a year ago who is coming stateside this year, showcasing how deep the Mets' farm system has gotten.

Read More: Mets make major announcement about top prospect

The Mets' Farm System Will Be Key To Their Long-Term Sustainability

Steve Cohen has long envisioned becoming an East Coast version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who routinely make the postseason every year and have won the National League West in 12 of the past 13 years, with the lone exception coming when the San Francisco Giants ripped off a 107-win campaign in 2021.

Most of the attention around Los Angeles these days is focused on their free agent splashes but a key to their success is their strong player development program, which has produced home grown talent like Will Smith and allowed them to trade for stars that become available without hurting the depth of their system.

The Mets have a cusp of young position players on the verge of establishing themselves in the big leagues, as Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez appear to be core pieces now with Benge likely to crack the Opening Day roster as the left fielder. Ewing and Ryan Clifford could be factors in center field and at first base in 2027, which could be huge for the Mets to lower their luxury tax expenses by having young cost-controlled regulars.

There are also plenty of young pitchers on the verge, as McLean cemented himself in the rotation at the end of last season while Tong could force his way there in 2026. Scott, Jack Wenninger and Jonathan Santucci are part of the next wave, with Stearns having the ability to use some of them as relievers to start their careers if he feels they are ready to contribute.

That kind of depth is envious and showcases how the Mets aren't too far away from becoming a self-sustaining organization like Cohen envisioned when he purchased the team. While it is true that not all of these players will be successful, Stearns has shown an ability over the course of his career to know which pieces to part with to upgrade other areas of the roster, giving the Mets a ton of flexibility going forward.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: