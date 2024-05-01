Red-Hot Mets Reliever Expected To Return Next Week From Elbow Injury
The New York Mets should have one of their top relievers back on the mound in the near future.
New York's bullpen has been one of the best in baseball so far this season and currently has the sixth-best ERA at 2.85. One of the biggest reasons for the Mets' success in the bullpen certainly has been the performance of veteran lefty Brooks Raley.
The 35-year-old has been one of the best relievers in baseball so far this season and hasn't allowed a run yet in eight appearances while compiling a 9-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in seven innings pitched.
New York has been missing him since he was placed on the Injured List on April 21 due to elbow inflammation, though. Anything involving the elbow is nerve-wracking but it seems like Raley will be okay. He even will be ready to return to the field right when he is eligible to do so on May 5, according to SNY.
"Left-handed reliever Brooks Raley has been playing catch and remains on track to return from the IL as soon as he's eligible, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters," SNY said. "Raley, who was placed on the IL on April 21 due to elbow inflammation, is eligible to return on May 5.
"He has been one of the Mets' best relievers this season, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings across eight outings while allowing just two hits, walking three, and striking out nine. Along with his 0.00 ERA, Raley has a 0.71 WHIP."
New York certainly could use Raley and it sounds like it won't have to wait much longer until he can return.
