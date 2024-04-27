Mets place Starling Marte on bereavement list, Drew Smith on injury list
The New York Mets made a series of roster moves early Saturday, which included outfielder Starling Marte and relief pitcher Drew Smith.
Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Marte, without injury, was placed on the bereavement list related to a family issue and Smith is headed to the injured list – 15-day IL, retroactive to April 24 – with a shoulder injury prior to the Mets game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
The expectation is Marte will only miss three games for personal reasons, according to Mendoza. Smith underwent an MRI and the organization speculates the shoulder inflammation shouldn’t keep Smith out for a prolonged period of time – the early recovery timetable for Smith is approximately two weeks before reevaluation.
Each move was confirmed by the team a short time later. The moves are a part of corresponding roster moves, including infielder Mark Vientos and right-handed pitcher Dedniel Núñez each being recalled from New York’s Triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets.
Marte has arguably been the Mets’ most consistent bat this season. In 111 plate appearances, Marte is slashing .288 /.327/.442/.770 with four doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI and six walks. The 35-year old, who is now in his third season with the Mets and turns 36 in October, has made two previous All-Star Game trips, including 2022, his first season in Flushing.
Smith (right shoulder soreness) has been a key part of a surprisingly effective Mets bullpen (1.7 WAR according to FanGraphs, tied for best in Major League Baseball with the Cleveland Guardians) so far, and his presence will be missed while on the IL. Through 24 games, Smith made 10 appearances, third most among Mets relief pitchers; Smith compiled a 2.70 ERA with 11 strikeouts, walking seven batters, and recording one save in 10 total innings.
New York currently sits at 13-12, third place in the National League East, now 5.5 games back behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. Following a .500 California trip, the Mets returned home and dropped the first game of a three-game series to the Cardinals, 4-2, on Friday.