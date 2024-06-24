Baltimore Orioles Named Top Trade Suitor for Mets Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles could have a few needs that they look to fill ahead of the MLB trade deadline. With about a month left before the deadline, the Orioles still look the part of a World Series contender.
Among the major holes that need to be plugged to round out the roster, another starting pitcher could be at the top of the wishlist.
Already this season, the Orioles have lost three starters to injury. John Means and Tyler Wells were lost earlier in the year, with Kyle Bradish joining them recently. That has left Baltimore with a need in the rotation.
While the injuries have been tough to navigate, the Orioles have done an impressive job. They are currently 49-28, although they have cooled off from their electric streak that they had been on recently.
How could the Orioles address their rotation ahead of the trade deadline? One writer believes that they could become a trade partner for the New York Mets.
Leading up to the deadline, it appears that the Mets will be sellers. They have arms available, which could intrigue Baltimore.
Tim Boyle of FanSided recently took a look at three teams that could be potential trade partners with New York. The Orioles came in at No. 1 on his list.
Two names that were tossed out as possible trade targets for Baltimore were Luis Severino and Sean Manaea. Either option could be a good fit for the Orioles.
Obviously, the more coveted target would be Severino. The 30-year-old starter has gone 5-2 this season to go along with a 3.29 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 15 starts.
Manaea, on the other hand, has started 14 games, compiling a 4-3 record, a 4.16 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP.
Clearly, Severino would be the bigger addition. Manaea would be a decent depth option, but if Baltimore truly wants to acquire a piece that pushes them closer to a championship, Severino would be the right choice.
It will be interesting to see what the MLB trade deadline has in store for the Orioles. They are right in the middle of the chase for a ring and should be aggressive.
One of these two Mets pitchers could make sense. There is no guarantee that the two teams will even talk about a trade, but Baltimore would be wise to check in and see what either Severino or Manaea would cost them.